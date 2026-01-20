AO 2026 Sensational Sweeny in milestone maiden Grand Slam victory

Dane Sweeny has notched up his maiden Grand Slam victory, defeating Gael Monfils 6-7(3) 7-5 6-4 7-5 to end the French veteran’s 20-year Australian Open career.

Falling to the ground after a forehand winner sealed the match before a capacity crowd at KIA Arena, Sweeny admitted it almost didn’t feel real.

“I feel like I’m watching a show right now. It feels pretty unbelievable to be in this position” he said.

French and Aussie fans alike raised the decibel levels, providing an electric atmosphere that both players soaked up.

A grateful Sweeny credited the crowd for inspiring him to his first main-draw victory.

“Win or lose, I was just trying to realise how lucky I was to be in this position,” he said.

“Above all, I’m just so grateful to play in front of you guys and to be in this position and to be competing on the big stage.”

Reflecting on his journey to get to this milestone, the 182nd-ranked Sweeny explained it not only required hard work, but also time.

“I’ve been doing this since before I was even aware of myself. I was two years old when I started playing so I can’t even comprehend how much work I’ve put in. It’s been my whole life since I can remember,” he said.

“I’ll try and stay in the moment and just keep doing the best that I can in every single moment. That’s all I can ask of myself.”

In a post-match ceremony, AO Tournament Director Craig Tley presented the retiring Monfils with a parting AO gift, after which the Frenchman had his moment on the microphone.

“First of all, thank you so much,” a smiling Monfils told the fans. “For me, my journey started in 2003 with you guys. I came here first time and now we are 2026 and somehow it’s the finish line. Thank you so much for this amazing ride. You guys have been unbelievable."

The Frenchman then turned his attention to his final Australian Open opponent, revealing the encouraging words he exchanged with Sweeny at the net.

“I told him at the net, ‘I read his story. This kid got heart, so I really wish you good luck for the next one' cause wow, he’s playing very good. So good luck, Dane,” he said.

Showing tremendous heart and always putting his body on the line, Sweeny toughed it out in a gruelling match that featured very few short rallies.

After edging out the first set in a tiebreak and getting up a break in the second, Monfils looked in control before a loose service game brought Sweeny back to life.

Bent over double after every long exchange, Monfils struggled physically from that point on, which Sweeny capitalised on by extending the rallies.

Going for broke, the 39-year-old veteran had a mini fightback in the fourth set to take a 4-1 lead, before Sweeny dug his heels in and won six of the last seven games.

In other Aussie matches, wildcard Christopher O’Connell lost a valiant five set battle against rising American star, Nishesh Basavareddy, 6-4 6-7(7) 7-6(3) 6-2 6-3.

But James Duckworth fought-back to claim a memorable victory, overcoming Dino Prizmic 7-6(4) 3-6 1-6 7-5 6-3 to set a contest with world No.2 and two-time defending champion Jannik Sinner.