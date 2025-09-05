Playing makes life better

Tennis boosts your fitness and builds lasting connections. No matter your age or ability, there’s a fun, safe way to enjoy tennis. Our programs are designed so you can play tennis your way.

A group of girls clutching tennis racquets excitedly run onto court to play
New to tennis? Start with a program

It’s never been easier to get into tennis with specially designed coaching programs that get you or your child moving on the court. Our professional and verified coaches provide structured programs that work for beginners and have different levels for different ages and abilities.

There is tennis for everybody

Tennis Australia is committed to creating spaces where people of all backgrounds, identities and abilities feel welcome, safe and included on and off the court. From grassroots to elite levels, we’re working to make tennis a sport where everyone can play, lead and belong.

And more ways to play than ever

Racquet sports like pickleball, padel and POP Tennis are building momentum around the world. The different racquets or paddles, court sizes and balls can make them easy to learn and quick to play with your friends – but there’s still a lot to learn and master.

Court hire

Hire a local court for a casual hit, practice session or match. There are more than 3000 tennis courts across Australia.

A range of different court types at Tennis World including hard, grass and clay with the sun setting on the horizon

Women and girls in tennis

Inspire. Empower. Achieve – No limits for women and girls on and off the court.
4 female tennis players undertake training on court