New to tennis? Start with a program
It’s never been easier to get into tennis with specially designed coaching programs that get you or your child moving on the court. Our professional and verified coaches provide structured programs that work for beginners and have different levels for different ages and abilities.
There is tennis for everybody
Tennis Australia is committed to creating spaces where people of all backgrounds, identities and abilities feel welcome, safe and included on and off the court. From grassroots to elite levels, we’re working to make tennis a sport where everyone can play, lead and belong.
And more ways to play than ever
Racquet sports like pickleball, padel and POP Tennis are building momentum around the world. The different racquets or paddles, court sizes and balls can make them easy to learn and quick to play with your friends – but there’s still a lot to learn and master.
Looking to raise your game?
If you or your child are ready to take your game to the next level you can try 1:1 or group coaching. There are also 100s of competitions every year, so why not test your skills against other players in your local community.