AO 2026 Qualifying: Sweeny, Kubler into main draw at Melbourne Park

Dane Sweeny is through to the Australian Open main draw after securing victory over Italian Stefano Travaglia 7-6(5) 7-6(3) in two hours and nine minutes.

The match was a heart-racing event, featuring two tiebreaks, thrilling acrobatic moments and fearless tennis from the in-form Australian, who began 2026 by qualifying for the Brisbane International and who last year won 34 of 39 matches on the Australian Pro Tour.

Jason Kubler also reached the main draw after his match against Alexander Blockx ended with the Belgian retiring due to injury.

“It felt like the match was really starting to get really close and then it is just unfortunate what happened to Alex,” said Kubler. “You know, I've had it with my knees before, but for him to hit one serve and then all of a sudden his shoulder to be [injured] pretty bad like that, it’s tough for him.

“But obviously I've got to be happy that I'm through and give myself another chance and know I'm in main draw.”

Upon being asked how it felt watching his fiancé Maddison Inglis also win her final-round match and proceed through to the main draw, Kubler’s face lit up.

“I would actually say I felt happier watching her do that than I did at the end of my match,” he grinned. “To see her get over the hump and qualify is just so cool.”

As for Sweeny, on getting to this point, he reflected: “I think fear [has been] in the way of that. And so that's really been the goal above winning, above playing well. Overcoming fear and not letting fear dictate the way I play.

“That's the biggest goal and I think I can be really proud of myself for doing that really well [today].”

From the minute Sweeny stepped out on court, his confidence was palpable, buoyed by the deafening applause of the crowd, which included his parents, girlfriend and friends.

There was a lot riding on this match for both players; success meant a ticket into the main draw. And with the pair going toe-to-toe, it’s no surprise that both sets progressed to tiebreaks.

Following his second-round qualifying win, Sweeny discussed what he wanted to build on for Thursday’s final-round match.

“Just to play with courage again. That's all I can really ask myself, and if I do that, I can walk off court happy,” he said.

And upon converting that final match point, “happy” was an understatement – the emotion on court from a winning Sweeney was plain to see.

“[I felt] a lot of gratitude and just a wave of euphoria … just feeling extremely happy, and very appreciative that I'm in this situation and I get to play a main of a Grand Slam,” said Sweeny, who also qualified for AO 2024.

“[Playing] in front of the crowd was really, really special. So just taking it all in. But yeah, [I] just kind of collapsed, just with overwhelming feeling.”

Since qualifying for the main draw two years ago at Melbourne Park, a lot has changed for Sweeny – primarily how he views the sport.

“Tennis has just become much more of an internal journey rather than the money and the fame or what it could get me,” he revealed.

“[It’s about] trying to use all the challenges that tennis brings to become a better person and be better for the people around me … I think that's been the biggest thing. Not to try to play to get to a ranking, but just to become the best tennis player I can be.”

Aussies in action: AO 2026 qualifying

RESULTS

Men's singles qualifying - final round

Dane Sweeny (AUS) d Stefano Travaglia (ITA) 7-6(5) 7-6(3)

Jason Kubler (AUS) d [7] Alexander Blockx (BEL) 6-3 3-6 0-1R

Women's singles qualifying - final round

[WC] Storm Hunter (AUS) d [11] Taylor Townsend (USA) 7-6(6) 6-2

Maddison Inglis (AUS) d [14] Tamara Korpatsch (AUT) 6-4 6-4