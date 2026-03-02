Pro Tour: Aguiard, Cabrera prevail in Burnie

It was an Australian sweep at the Burnie International, with Enzo Aguiard and Lizette Cabrera claiming the singles titles.

Ranked outside of the ATP top 1000 entering the tournament, Aguiard, 23, stunned the field to win his first career ITF title.

Aguiard was commanding against top seed Hsu Yu Hsiou in the second round, securing a straight-sets victory. He then backed it up in the final against No.2 seed Li Tu, 6-3 6-4.

His maiden triumph ensures he surpasses his current career-high ranking of world No.990 when ATP rankings are updated next Monday.

READ: Aguiard, Cabrera among top-performing Australians this week

Meanwhile, Cabrera claimed her first trophy of 2026, winning the women’s singles crown in Burnie. The top seed prevailed with relative ease, – she dropped only one set for the tournament in the second round against Chinese Taipei’s Yang Ya Yi.

After winning three Australian Pro Tour titles in the 2024/25 season, Cabrera sealed her first title of the 2025/26 campaign with a 6-2 6-3 win over No.4 seed Vaidehee Chaudhari.

She secured her 11th career title and her first since winning in Swan Hill in March 2025.

All-Australian duos filled the doubles honour rolls after Ethan Cook and Tai Sach claimed the men’s doubles and Gabriella Da Silva-Fick and Tenika Mcgiffin claimed the women’s doubles.

Third seeds Cook and Sach ousted Japanese pair Keisuke Saitoh and Taiyo Yamanaka 6-3 6-2 to hoist the silverware while Da Silva-Fick and Tenika Mcgiffin prevailed against top seeds Monique Barry and Alexandra Osborne 6-4 6-3.

The Pro Tour will remain in Tasmania this week as attention turns to the Launceston International.

In the men’s singles, Omar Jasika leads the Australian charge as the No.2 seed. Li Tu, Moerani Bouzige, Jake Delaney, Matthew Dellavedova and Pavle Marinkov will also be seeded.

Top seed Cabrera hopes to become the tournament’s first back-to-back champion following her triumph last year. Elena Micic is the only other Australian who will be seeded at No.4.

