Make sure that your child is informed about their rights and responsibilities in tennis

When children understand both their rights and responsibilities, they become more confident, self-aware players who can understand what’s acceptable (and what’s not), which helps them identify potential issues like emotional abuse or grooming.

Check in with your child and encourage open, honest communication

Regularly check in with your child about how they feel emotionally and socially, including their relationships with coaches and other players. Allow them to express openly so they feel comfortable speaking up and telling someone about issues early.

Involve your child in discussions regarding important decisions

Allow your child input into decisions like choosing a coach, how often to train or entering competitions. When children feel like active participants in their tennis journey, they are more likely to recognise boundaries, assert themselves and take ownership of their wellbeing.

Be a good role model for behaving and speaking respectfully during activities

Show your child what positive and respectful behaviour looks like through your interactions with coaches, officials, players, and other parents. Children will mirror your example – learning what positive and appropriate behavior looks like.