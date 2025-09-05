- Prevent
- Recognise
- Report
- FAQs
Choose a safe club
It’s a good idea to do some research before you visit or join a club:
- Does the club have a child safeguarding policy and commitment statement?
- Is there a designated Member Protection Information Officer (MPIO)?
- Do the staff, coaches and volunteers have valid Police Checks and Working with Children Checks?
- Is ongoing safeguarding training provided to staff and volunteers?
- Is there a clear complaint or reporting process?
- Does the club engage and communicate openly with children and parents?
- Are there defined supervision practices?
- Is your child provided with information about their right to be and feel safe?
Empower your child
- Make sure that your child is informed about their rights and responsibilities in tennis
When children understand both their rights and responsibilities, they become more confident, self-aware players who can understand what’s acceptable (and what’s not), which helps them identify potential issues like emotional abuse or grooming.
- Check in with your child and encourage open, honest communication
Regularly check in with your child about how they feel emotionally and socially, including their relationships with coaches and other players. Allow them to express openly so they feel comfortable speaking up and telling someone about issues early.
- Involve your child in discussions regarding important decisions
Allow your child input into decisions like choosing a coach, how often to train or entering competitions. When children feel like active participants in their tennis journey, they are more likely to recognise boundaries, assert themselves and take ownership of their wellbeing.
- Be a good role model for behaving and speaking respectfully during activities
Show your child what positive and respectful behaviour looks like through your interactions with coaches, officials, players, and other parents. Children will mirror your example – learning what positive and appropriate behavior looks like.
Understand what we're doing to keep your child safe
Download the file in your language:
Spot the warning signs of abuse in your child
While most coaches and club members are passionate, supportive mentors, it's important to remain alert to the signs of potential abuse in your child.
Abuse can take many forms, including emotional, physical or even sexual abuse, as well as neglect or inappropriate relationships. These can sometimes be subtle and develop over time.
Behavioural signs
- Sudden changes in mood or behaviour
- Loss of interest or withdrawal
- Low self-esteem or increased self-critique
- Avoiding certain people or situations.
Physical signs
- Frequent or unexplained injuries
- Broken bones, dislocated joints, scratches, cuts, welts or burns
- Bruising or marks that show the shape of an object
- Fatigue and signs of overtraining.
Red flags in clubs and coaches
- Disregard of personal boundaries or safeguarding policies
- Unusual level of personal interest in your child (for example, frequent or secretive interactions).
If your child says something to you
If your child raises a serious concern about how they feel or are being treated with you, it is important that you listen, stay calm and be supportive by:
- making sure that you are clear about what your child has told you
- reassuring your child that what has occurred is not their fault
- explaining that other people may need to be told in order to stop what is happening
- promptly and accurately recording the discussion in writing
- reporting the safeguarding concern via one or more of the options available.
If you're concerned for your child's wellbeing
Knowing how to report safeguarding concerns ensures you can take quick and effective action when something doesn’t feel right.
- Speak to the Member Protection Information Officer (MPIO) appointed at your club. They’re trained to handle safeguarding concerns, including abuse, harassment, or policy breaches.
- Report directly to Tennis Australia's Integrity and Compliance Unit (TAICU) via email at integrity@tennis.com.au or online form.
- Call our whistle-blower service STOPLINE at 1800 11 SAFE (1800 117 233).
If you believe your child is in immediate danger, call the Police at 000.
Frequently asked questions
Focus on safety as a way to build your child’s confidence, not fear. Say things like, “It’s okay to say no if something feels wrong,” or “You can always talk to me if something doesn’t sit right,” in a calm and reassuring tone. This helps your child understand that setting boundaries is normal and that they have your full support.
That’s completely normal and it doesn’t always mean something is wrong. Try casually checking in at another time, perhaps during a car ride or while doing something together.
Let them know you're always there to listen and avoid pushing too hard if they’re not ready to talk right away.
A coach may seem supportive, but be cautious if they give your child gifts, frequently message them privately or spend time with them alone outside scheduled training.
If it feels secretive or inconsistent with how they treat others, it’s worth discussing with the club’s MPIO.
Yes, and you should be encouraged to do so. A child-safe environment is open and transparent.
If a club discourages parents from observing altogether, that’s a concern worth bringing up with your club’s MPIO or reporting to Tennis Australia.
Talk to your club early on about what support your child needs. This could be a quiet space, clear instructions or a buddy system.
Tennis is for every body and safeguarding includes making sure all children in the sport – regardless of ability – feel respected, protected and included.
Yes. Our commitment to safeguarding requires all staff and volunteers working in a child-related role to have a valid Working with Children Check (WWCC). This requirement ensures that children can continue to learn and grow in a safe, supportive environment.