Event roles at the AO

We hire people, not just tennis experts. Your skills count and your contribution matters.
AO26 applications are now closed.
Thank you to everyone who applied. Expressions of interest for AO27 will open in early 2026.
What it means to join us
The Australian Open is one of Australia’s biggest sporting and entertainment events. Many of our team return year after year, but each summer, new opportunities open for people who bring positive energy and a collaborative mindset.
We’re building an event, a tennis community and a team where everyone feels welcome, included and represented. Our people are imaginative, humble and united by a shared commitment to excellence.
What to expect
Experience the Australian Open from the inside. Our event roles help create memorable moments for players, fans and each other.
From customer experience and court services to retail and activations, AO event roles offer a chance to be part of something big. You’ll gain hands-on experience, meet great people and help create memorable moments for fans and players alike.
Our AO stories
Retail team
Meet the Australian Open Retail team. They’re a diverse bunch and believe that’s what makes them a great team!
Tahlia
Tahlia joined our Australian Open Customer Experience team at AO23 through our partnership with Anglicare Victoria, and has loved being part of the AO experience.
Lisa
Lisa has been part of the team for 40 years! While she’s a physio she loves being a part of the AO Hospitality team; it’s her time to relax and have something different from her ‘normal work’. See what’s kept Lisa coming back year after year.
Daniel
We believe our team needs to reflect the community we serve. Through the Victorian All Abilities team, Daniel joined Court Services, playing a vital role and developing new skills and confidence.
Todd
Todd Woodbridge (not the tennis player) started as a Ballkid before joining Court Services, and is now a fulltime member of the Tennis Australia team.
Kayla
Kayla is in the Tennis Australia Participation team, and started her career at Tennis at the Australian Open as a Ballkid Supervisor.