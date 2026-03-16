Aussie Weekly Wrap: Birrell, Jones shine in Austin

Kimberly Birrell and Emerson Jones both enjoyed deep runs at the Austin WTA 125 event last week.

Birrell, the sixth seed, continued her fast start to 2026, advancing to the semifinals of the tournament. With a 14-8 record to begin the year, Birrell’s campaign was highlighted by a come-from-behind victory over No.2 seed McCartney Kessler in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Jones featured in the Austin final eight after recording wins over Maddison Inglis and Donna Vekic. It was the Queenslander’s highest-level quarterfinal of her career.

She looks to carry that form into the Miami WTA 1000 tournament this week, where she has received a main-draw wildcard.

This week’s most outstanding performers include:

Talia Gibson: A career-best week for the 21-year-old saw her progress to her first Tour-level quarterfinal at Indian Wells. Gibson defeated three top-20 opponents to become the third Australian in 30 years to reach the women’s singles quarterfinal at the tournament.

> READ: Gibson extends magical run at Indian Wells

Ellen Perez: The Australian doubles No.2 advanced to her third straight Indian Wells doubles quarterfinal, along with Dutchwoman Demi Schuurs. The pair’s campaign came to an end after they fell to eventual champions Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend.

Adam Walton: The Queenslander was in fine form at the Cap Cana Challenger in the Dominican Republic, reaching the semifinals with a run that included a three-set victory over top seed Miomir Kecmanovic.

Marc Polmans: The Victorian continued his strong start to the year, progressing to the doubles semifinals at the Phoenix Challenger. Polmans paired with American Ryan Seggerman as he advanced to his third Challenger semifinal of 2026.

Enzo Aguiard: The 23-year-old won his second title in three weeks after claiming the ITF M25 crown in Timaru, New Zealand. Aguiard was one of six Australian men’s quarterfinalists at the event, joining Jason Kubler, Omar Jasika, Tai Sach, Moerani Bouzige and Stefan Vujic.

> MORE: Aguiard wins maiden ITF title

Philip Sekulic: The 22-year-old earned his first career singles title, winning the M25 Kolkata singles crown. Sekulic did not drop a set en route to the trophy.

Ethan Cook and Tai Sach: After winning the men’s doubles at the Burnie Pro Tour tournament a fortnight ago, the pair emerged victorious at the M25 Timaru event. Sach also reached the singles final, falling to compatriot Aguiard in a three-set final.

Alexandra Osborne: Alongside Kiwi Monique Barry, Osborne claimed her first doubles title in 10 months at the W35 tournament in Timaru. They dropped just 14 games in their four matches to reign supreme.

Emilie Chen: It was a successful week for the teenager, who won the singles and doubles titles at the ITF J100 tournament in Mornington. She paired with compatriot Jizelle Sibai to secure victory.

Jin Woodman: The Australian quad singles No.1 reached his first singles final of the year at a 500 tournament in Rome, United States. He also paired with Donald Ramphadi to win the doubles crown.

Cooper Kose: After his successful Australian Open 2026 junior campaign, Kose featured in the doubles final of a J300 event in Tucson, Arizona, with American Jerrid Gaines Jr.

> READ: Kose kicks off AO junior campaign in style

Alana Subasic: The 19-year-old reached her first women’s singles final in six months in Timaru. She was one of two Australians to make the quarterfinals, along with Sarah Rokusek.

Jesse Delaney: The six-time doubles champion made his first doubles final of the season, achieving the feat at an M25 tournament in Timaru.

Amy Stevens and Belle Thompson: The all-Australian duo competed in the Timaru women’s doubles final, reaching their first final of the year.

Matthew Dellavedova: The Victorian competed in his second- traight semifinal, advancing to the final four in Maanshan, China at an M15 event.

Thomas Fancutt: It was a third straight doubles semifinal for Fancutt, who progressed to the final four in Timaru. He partnered with local Ajeet Rai to make the run.

Jobe Dikkenberg and Zayd Joosab: Currently on the Alex de Minaur Foundation Junior Tour, the pair had success in Hanover, Germany, winning a doubles title at a 14/u event.

> RISING AUSSIES: Zayd Joosab

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