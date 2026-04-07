Ranking Movers: Duckworth rises after deep run to ATP Challenger final

Men's singles

Following a stellar run to the finals at the San Luis Potosi ATP Challenger in Mexico, 34-year-old James Duckworth has risen nine places in the latest rankings to sit just outside the top 80 at world No.86.

Joining Duckworth in the top 100 is Rinky Hijikata who, after briefly dipping out of the upper ranks following his Miami Masters qualifying run, stepped onto the clay courts of Houston with renewed resolve.

Hijikata defeated American Aleksandar Kovacevic in straight sets before he was thwarted in second round by top-20 opponent Frances Tiafoe. Nevertheless, the 25-year-old has re-entered the top 100 at world No.100, moving up two spots.

Alexei Popyrin began his claycourt season in style, following a quarterfinal run in Houston. The 26-year-old moved up one spot to world No.44, improving his ranking by one place.

Outside the top 100, Tristan Schoolkate ascended three spots to No.116.

Aussie top 10 Player Ranking Move Alex de Minaur No.6 0 Alexei Popyrin No.44 +1 James Duckworth No.86 +9 Aleksandar Vukic No.87 -3 Rinky Hijikata No.100 +2 Adam Walton No.111 -6 Tristan Schoolkate No.116 +3 Jordan Thompson No.132 -1 Dane Sweeny No.135 0 Christopher O'Connell No.142

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Men's doubles

Hijikata sits just shy of the top 60 after his Houston doubles run with partner Ryan Seggermen. The pair upset Santiago Gonzalez and Fernando Romboli in quarterfinals, later falling to Ben Shelton and Andy Andrade in the semifinals. Hijikata improved two spots to his current place at No.61.

Seven Australians remain inside the top 100 with John-Patrick Smith ranked the highest at world No.52.

Aussie top 10 Player Ranking Move John-Patrick Smith No.52 -10 Marc Polmans No.58 0 Rinky Hijikata No.61 +2 John Peers No.62 0 Jason Kubler No.73 0 Matthew Ebden No.79 0 Matthew Romios No.80 -3 Blake Bayldon No.111 0 Patrick Harper No.144

+1 Jordan Thompson No.156 -13

Women's doubles

Australia’s top player in women’s doubles Storm Hunter continues her steady rise through the ranks, improving one place to her current place at No.17.

Meanwhile, Alexandra Osborne now finds herself within the world’s top 200 after moving an impressive 22 places to her current career-high ranking of No.184. This improved ranking comes after a dream run to the final of the ITF W100 Luan Tournament with Indonesian partner Priska Nugroho. The pair were able to sweep through previous rounds without dropping a set.

Aussie top 10 Player Ranking Move Storm Hunter No.17 +1 Ellen Perez No.20 0 Maya Joint No.35 0 Olivia Gadecki No.71 +1 Kimberly Birrell No.94 +2 Talia Gibson No.117 -8 Priscilla Hon No.146 0 Alexandra Osborne No.184 +22 Petra Hule No.201 -8 Elena Micic No.258 -3

Women's singles

Taylah Preston currently sits inside the top 150 after reaching the quarterfinals in Luan, rising two places.

Australia’s top woman Maya Joint also rose one spot to now be ranked within the world’s top 30 at No.30.

Emerson Jones and Maddison Inglis also rose to No.134 and No.139 respectively.

Five Australians sit inside the top 100 ahead of the first Billie Jean King Cup window of the year.

Aussie top 10 Player Ranking Move Maya Joint No.30 +1 Talia Gibson No.56 0 Daria Kasatkina No.70 -3 Kimberly Birrell No.80 0 Ajla Tomljanovic No.83 -8 Emerson Jones No.134 +2 Priscilla Hon No.138 0 Maddison Inglis No.139 +3 Taylah Preston No.150 +2 Olivia Gadecki No.184 -1

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