Ranking Movers: Duckworth rises after deep run to ATP Challenger final

James Duckworth leads the rising Australian players in the most recent edition of Ranking Movers following a stretch to the ATP Challenger finals in San Luis Potosi, Mexico.

Tuesday 07 April 2026
Felicia Arhontissas
Melbourne, Australia
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 22: James Duckworth of Australia plays a forehand against Jannik Sinner of Italy in the Men's Singles Second Round during day five of the 2026 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 22, 2026 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Morgan Hancock/Getty Images)

Men's singles

Following a stellar run to the finals at the San Luis Potosi ATP Challenger in Mexico, 34-year-old James Duckworth has risen nine places in the latest rankings to sit just outside the top 80 at world No.86.

Joining Duckworth in the top 100 is Rinky Hijikata who, after briefly dipping out of the upper ranks following his Miami Masters qualifying run, stepped onto the clay courts of Houston with renewed resolve.

Hijikata defeated American Aleksandar Kovacevic in straight sets before he was thwarted in second round by top-20 opponent Frances Tiafoe. Nevertheless, the 25-year-old has re-entered the top 100 at world No.100, moving up two spots.

 

Alexei Popyrin began his claycourt season in style, following a quarterfinal run in Houston. The 26-year-old moved up one spot to world No.44, improving his ranking by one place. 

Outside the top 100, Tristan Schoolkate ascended three spots to No.116.

Aussie top 10
PlayerRankingMove
Alex de MinaurNo.60
Alexei PopyrinNo.44+1
James DuckworthNo.86+9
Aleksandar VukicNo.87-3
Rinky HijikataNo.100+2
Adam WaltonNo.111-6
Tristan SchoolkateNo.116+3
Jordan ThompsonNo.132-1
Dane SweenyNo.1350
Christopher O'ConnellNo.142
-14

Men's doubles

Hijikata sits just shy of the top 60 after his Houston doubles run with partner Ryan Seggermen. The pair upset Santiago Gonzalez and Fernando Romboli in quarterfinals, later falling to Ben Shelton and Andy Andrade in the semifinals. Hijikata improved two spots to his current place at No.61.

Seven Australians remain inside the top 100 with John-Patrick Smith ranked the highest at world No.52. 

Aussie top 10
PlayerRankingMove
John-Patrick SmithNo.52-10
Marc PolmansNo.580
Rinky HijikataNo.61+2
John PeersNo.620
Jason KublerNo.730
Matthew EbdenNo.790
Matthew RomiosNo.80-3
Blake BayldonNo.1110
Patrick HarperNo.144
+1
Jordan ThompsonNo.156-13

Women's doubles

Australia’s top player in women’s doubles Storm Hunter continues her steady rise through the ranks, improving one place to her current place at No.17.

Meanwhile, Alexandra Osborne now finds herself within the world’s top 200 after moving an impressive 22 places to her current career-high ranking of No.184. This improved ranking comes after a dream run to the final of the ITF W100 Luan Tournament with Indonesian partner Priska Nugroho. The pair were able to sweep through previous rounds without dropping a set.

Aussie top 10
PlayerRankingMove
Storm HunterNo.17+1
Ellen PerezNo.200
Maya JointNo.350
Olivia GadeckiNo.71+1
Kimberly BirrellNo.94+2
Talia GibsonNo.117-8
Priscilla HonNo.1460
Alexandra OsborneNo.184+22
Petra HuleNo.201-8
Elena MicicNo.258-3

Women's singles

Taylah Preston currently sits inside the top 150 after reaching the quarterfinals in Luan, rising two places. 

Australia’s top woman Maya Joint also rose one spot to now be ranked within the world’s top 30 at No.30.

Emerson Jones and Maddison Inglis also rose to No.134 and No.139 respectively.

Five Australians sit inside the top 100 ahead of the first Billie Jean King Cup window of the year. 

Aussie top 10
PlayerRankingMove
Maya JointNo.30+1
Talia GibsonNo.560
Daria KasatkinaNo.70-3
Kimberly BirrellNo.800
Ajla TomljanovicNo.83-8
Emerson JonesNo.134+2
Priscilla HonNo.1380
Maddison InglisNo.139+3
Taylah PrestonNo.150+2
Olivia GadeckiNo.184-1

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