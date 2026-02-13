De Minaur downs veteran to move into last eight again

Alex de Minaur has beaten Stan Wawrinka in straight sets to move into the quarterfinals in Rotterdam for the fifth successive season.

There must be something about the Dutch port city of Rotterdam that brings the best out of Australia's De Minaur, though given the lack of opportunity for sightseeing on the pro tennis circuit it is more likely to be the court surface than the striking local architecture.

Whatever the reason, De Minaur has eased to his fifth successive quarterfinal there, equalling Roger Federer's record, and is aiming for a third successive final - and first win.

Seeded No.1, De Minaur gave popular veteran Stan Wawrinka little chance to showcase his strokeplay, seizing on any errors by the three-time major winner in a 6-4 6-2 victory.

The only blemish was dropping serve to love after breaking for a 4-3 first set lead. But the world No.8 immediately broke back then served out.

The Sydneysider now faces 65th-ranked local favourite Botic van de Zandschulp who had earlier edged Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4 7-6(4) in an entertaining match.

Also reaching the quarterfinals in this half of the draw on Thursday was France's Ugo Humbert who defeated Dutch wildcard Guy Den Ouden 6-4 6-3.

Humbert will now play Australian qualifier Chris O'Connell who had advanced on Wednesday with an impressive win over British world No.26 Cameron Norrie.

