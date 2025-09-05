How to become a tennis official

The role of an official has evolved beyond simply enforcing rules and administering competitions. It’s about creating a fun and inclusive environment that allows players, coaches, volunteers and the communities to thrive.

Not all players are built the same. Understanding what motivates them to join a competition allows you to adapt your approach and help them improve their game. With the support of a dedicated officiating community behind you, you’ll always be ready for the requirements and challenges of today’s sporting environments.

“You become an official to give back to the sport that you love. You get to build relationships with your peers and build a sense of camaraderie. You help junior players stay in the sport for life,” Tennis Australia Official Maria Banica said.