De Minaur Junior Tour points will be on offer for 12U & 14U age groups at all Tennis Australia endorsed J1000, J500, J250 and J125 events.

A player’s best eight results in singles and doubles will count towards the player’s Points Race total.

Singles: Best eight (8) results can be calculated from events contested in the players’ De Minaur Junior Tour Finals age category. If applicable, a player can have results from a maximum of three (3) other events outside of the player’s De Minaur Junior Tour Finals age category.

Doubles: Best eight (8) results can be calculated from events contested in the player’s De Minaur Junior Tour Finals age category. If applicable, a player can have results from a maximum of three (3) other events outside of the player’s De Minaur Tour Junior Finals age category.

Ageing out exceptions

Players who age out of 12U into the 14U age category through the year will be permitted to use a maximum of three results from outside their De Minaur Junior Tour Finals eligible age category of 14U.

Players who collect points from the 14s Nationals and age out ahead of the De Minaur Junior Tour Finals will not be permitted to carry over the points accrued at these events to go towards their final Points Race total.

Players eligible for the De Minaur Junior Tour Finals or State Finals will receive J125 points from the 18U Rating & Gender or All Gender Rating tournament types. These points will count to either age category in the player's best eight results calculation.

The following Australian Competitive Play Junior endorsed tournaments do not attract points for the De Minaur Junior Tour: