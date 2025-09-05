- About
About the tour
The De Minaur Junior Tour is Australia’s premier competitive pathway for junior tennis competitors.
Endorsed by top-ranked Australian tennis player Alex de Minaur, the tour offers aspiring athletes the opportunity to compete in ranked events across the country, earn national points and qualify for the prestigious year-end De Minaur Junior Tour Finals. Comprising of more than 250 junior tournaments held a year, this tour is a vital stepping stone for young athletes striving to develop their skills, gain experience and take the next step in their tennis journey.
The two winners of each age group (one boy and one girl from the 12U and 14U age group) will win the prestigious De Minaur Junior Tour Scholarship.
Two additional athletes will also be awarded the Alex de Minaur Spirit of Tennis Scholarship – for players who display key values and behaviours throughout the tournament.
Tournament categories
The following events currently in the Competitive Play Calendar will be designated as De Minaur Junior Tour tournaments – carrying the following points designations available to the winner of these respective tournaments. This is consistent with the naming conventions found within the ATP and WTA tours.
- J1000: 1000 points
- J500: 500 points
- J250: 250 points
- J125: 125 points
Draw sizes, types and formats
Singles
|J1000
|J500
|J250
|J125
|Draw Size (max)
|32
|32*
|32*
|32
|Draw Type
|Monrad
|Monrad
Round robin
|Monrad
Round robin
Single elimination
|Monrad
Round robin
Single elimination
|Scoring Format
|BO3
|BO3
|BO3
BO2
|BO2
BO3
3SS
2SS
*A draw extension can be granted by Tennis Australia if entries marginally exceed the originally advertised draw size and all players are within the recommended UTR Rating.
|J1000
|J500
|J250
|J125
|Draw Size (max)
|16
|16
|16
|32
|Draw Type
|Single elimination
|Single elimination
Round robin
|Single elimination
Round robin
|Single elimination
Round robin
|Scoring Format
|BO2
|BO2
|BO2
|BO2
3SS
2SS
Qualifying age categories
The qualifying age categories for the De Minaur Junior Tour tournaments and the De Minaur Junior Tour Finals are 12U and 14U.
Tournaments
A player’s competition age category and their eligibility to participate in the De Minaur Junior Tour will be based on the player’s age as of the last day of the month of the respective De Minaur Junior Tour tournament.
2025 Finals
A player’s competition age category and his/her eligibility to participate in the 2025 De Minaur Junior Tour Finals will be based on the player's age on 31 December 2025.
All players should take note of what age category they are eligible to compete in at the National & State Finals.
|Year born
Eligible age category for 2025 De Minaur Junior Tour Finals
|2015*
|12U
|2014
|12U
|2013
|12U
|2012
|14U
|2011
|14U
*Players under the age of 10 shall not be eligible for entry into the De Minaur Junior Tour Finals. The player’s age as of the first day of the event main draw shall be used.
Entries and seeding
Entries and seeding into all TA endorsed De Minaur Junior Tour tournaments will be based on a player’s most recently available UTR Rating at the close of entries and/or at the time of seeding.
Points allocation
De Minaur Junior Tour points will be on offer for 12U & 14U age groups at all Tennis Australia endorsed J1000, J500, J250 and J125 events.
A player’s best eight results in singles and doubles will count towards the player’s Points Race total.
Singles: Best eight (8) results can be calculated from events contested in the players’ De Minaur Junior Tour Finals age category. If applicable, a player can have results from a maximum of three (3) other events outside of the player’s De Minaur Junior Tour Finals age category.
Doubles: Best eight (8) results can be calculated from events contested in the player’s De Minaur Junior Tour Finals age category. If applicable, a player can have results from a maximum of three (3) other events outside of the player’s De Minaur Tour Junior Finals age category.
Ageing out exceptions
- Players who age out of 12U into the 14U age category through the year will be permitted to use a maximum of three results from outside their De Minaur Junior Tour Finals eligible age category of 14U.
- Players who collect points from the 14s Nationals and age out ahead of the De Minaur Junior Tour Finals will not be permitted to carry over the points accrued at these events to go towards their final Points Race total.
Players eligible for the De Minaur Junior Tour Finals or State Finals will receive J125 points from the 18U Rating & Gender or All Gender Rating tournament types. These points will count to either age category in the player's best eight results calculation.
The following Australian Competitive Play Junior endorsed tournaments do not attract points for the De Minaur Junior Tour:
- De Minaur Junior Tour Finals
- 11U, 13U & 15U Australian Teams Championships
- Closed State Qualifying Australian Championships
- Junior Development Series (JDS)
- Community Series (JC)
Qualifying period
The points qualification period for the 2025 De Minaur Junior Tour Finals will be from 19 October 2024 to 12 October 2025.
Race points publication
The Points Race Leader Board will be published monthly on the eighth day of each month starting on 8 November 2024 unless the eighth day of the month falls on a weekend whereby it will be published the following business day.
All players will be displayed in the Points Race Leader Board for which they are eligible to participate, for example, a player eligible to compete in the 14U age category of De Minaur Junior Tour Finals will be displayed in the 14U Leader Board from the outset of the year.
|Age category
|Leader board (Published 10 Jun)
|De Minaur Junior Tour Finals Acceptance*
|12U
|14U
*The above acceptance list is only an indication of how players are tracking after May 2025. Final leader board and acceptance into the year-end De Minaur Junior Tour Finals will be confirmed and published on 14 October 2025.
2025 De Minaur Junior Tour Finals
Acceptance to the De Minaur Junior Tour Finals will be a blended draw with qualifying players taken from the following criteria and in the following order:
12U & 14U
Stage 1 – 24 players
- Top 24 points qualifiers from their respective age categories
Stage 2 – Final 16
- Top 10 players based on their UTR Ratings in their respective age categories accepted directly into the final 16
- Six winning players from Stage 1 will feed into the final 16
Final leader boards and acceptances will be confirmed and published on 14 October 2025.
State Finals
Points and the road to qualification for the Junior Tour – State Finals proposed in each state will be taken from points accumulated across the season from all identified De Minaur Junior Tour tournaments.
All State Finals are designated as J250 level tournaments for 12U and 14U events.
|Dates
|State
|08 – 12 October
|2025 J250 ACT & NSW State Finals
|03 – 05 October
|2025 J250 NT State Finals
|04 – 06 October
|2025 J250 QLD State Finals
|03 – 06 October
|2025 J250 SA State Finals
|20 – 21 September
|2025 J250 TAS State Finals
|20 – 23 September
|2025 J250 VIC State Finals
|09 – 12 October
|2025 J250 WA State Finals
Australian Championships wildcard opportunities
The following J500 tournaments will award singles wildcards for the winner of the 12U and 14U events into the next Australian Championships.
|J500 Tournament
|Australian Championships
|2024
NSW Junior State Championships
Warrnambool Grasscourt Classic
|2025 12U & 14U Australian Claycourt Championships
|2025
Playford Signature Series
WA Junior Open
|2025
ACT Championships
Tasmanian Junior Championships
NSW Junior State Championships
NT Junior Championships
Rod Laver Junior Queensland State Championships
|2025 12U & 14U Australian Grasscourt Championships
There is no direct wildcard into the De Minaur Junior Tour Finals.
Frequently asked questions
Yes. Players are permitted to compete in higher age groups throughout the year, provided their UTR Rating allows for acceptance into those events.
The ‘in age’ requirement has been removed across all National, Signature and Premier series events.
However, only a maximum of three singles and three doubles results from outside your eligible De Minaur Junior Tour Finals age category will count toward your points total.
Because age eligibility for the De Minaur Junior Tour Finals is based on birth month, some players will age up during the year. To ensure fairness, only up to three singles and three doubles results from outside your Finals age category can contribute to your end-of-year points total. This approach helps balance opportunity across players who age up at different points in the year.
No, your end-of-year points total is made up of your best eight singles and best eight doubles results, regardless of which events those results come from.
Player acceptance is determined by UTR Rating, which may limit entry into some higher-level events such as J500 or J250 tournaments. If you’re struggling to get into certain events due to your rating, there are additional opportunities available through other tournaments (for example, J250 or J125) that can contribute toward your points total within the appropriate age category.
We aim to ensure that our very best players compete in the De Minaur Junior Tour Finals and have introduced a blended draw, which sees top players based on their UTR Rating qualify and then joined by top points qualifiers.
The limit for a player to only have three singles and three doubles results from other events outside of their eligible De Minaur Junior Tour Finals age category is also intended to negate any age-related advantage.
The point accumulation system is consistent across both the State and National Finals. However, individual Member Associations may apply additional eligibility criteria for State Finals, including draw composition or entry thresholds – make sure to consult your local Competitive Play teams for details.