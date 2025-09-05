Using League Manager
League Manager is a free online competition management system that allows associations and clubs to manage competitions/leagues, fixtures, scores and teams in real time.
League Manager facilities intraclub team tennis, singles and doubles only competitions, as well as Social Play and Challenge Ladders, with all fixtures and results available on Match Centre for your players.
All eligible match results on League Manager contribute to players UTR Ratings.
Getting started with League Manager
Getting League Manager set up is easy. Simply contact the Customer Support team to get set up and organise a training session.
Phone: 1800 PLAY TENNIS (1800 752 983)
Email: [email protected]
How to tell if my competition provider already uses League Manager
Your competition provider may already be using League Manager. To find out if your competition is already using League Manager, go to matchcentre.tennis.com.au and search for the organisation (for example, association or club) administering your competition.
How to get IT support
Our League Manager Support Centre is the hub for all League Manager queries. Otherwise, contact your local state or territory Tennis body representative to discuss League Manager set-up requirements.
Contact the Customer Support team on:
Customer Support team operating hours (AEDT)
- Monday – Friday 9am-4pm
- Phone: Monday – Thursday 4pm-5pm
- Emails: Closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day
Frequently Asked Questions
League Manager has been designed by Tennis Australia with the league administrator in mind. The workload is distributed to the teams, making life easier for administrators. With League Manager, you can:
- view fixtures, match results, ladders and statistics
- customise match formats
- manage team nominations
- generate fixtures automatically
- calculate ladders automatically
- manager team availability and selection
- use it as a reporting suite for various statistics and administrative tasks
- view player ratings
League Manager is recommended for all Challenge Ladder, Interclub, Internal Flex Singles, Internal Social, Internal Team and Zoned competitions. Eligible match results contribute to players' UTR Ratings.
Roles and Rights in League Manager can assist in the administration of your organisation by providing users restricted rights to perform tasks based on the assigned role.
Below is a summary of the Roles and Rights that are available:
|Role
|Rights
|Administrator
|Access and administration for the entire organisation, including all competitions, teams, results and persons. Includes the access rights of Competition Manager, Team Administrator and Result Entry Manager.
|Competition Manager
|Access and administration to all competitions for the organisation and the ability to create new competitions. Includes the access rights of Team Administrator and Result Entry Manager.
|Teams Administrator
|Access and administration to all teams for the organisation and the ability to create new teams. Includes the access rights of Results Entry Manager.
|Result Entry Manager
|Access and administration to enter match results for teams within the organisation and related organisation competitions.
|Custom Roles
|Ability to limit access for/to specific published competitions and teams.
Each role will have a menu bar that is relevant to their access rights, ensuring each role can only access the information and tasks required in League Manager.
NOTE: Only League Manager Administrators can grant access/remove a user from a role. Users for any role must have a Tennis Account to be assigned a role in League Manager.
Go to User Roles and Rights for more information.
To activate Finals for your competitions, all results for a division must be ‘Official’ before finals can be created. Each division must be activated individually.
Go to Activating Finals for Leagues/Divisions for more information.
Within League Manager there are three player types available when updating team squads:
- Base Player – main player within the team/squad that plays regularly.
- Reserve Player – player within the team/squad that plays irregularly.
- Fill-in Player – player that is not part of the team/squad.
Go to Player Types (Base, Reserve & Fill-in) for more information.
The reporting feature in League Manager contains a minimum 37 reports for tennis organisations to assist in competition management and club administration tasks. A list and brief description of the reports available on League Manager.
League and tournament support in your state or territory
Each state or territory has email support if you have any questions regarding setting up or running a league.
