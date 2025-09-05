Using League Manager

Roles and Rights in League Manager can assist in the administration of your organisation by providing users restricted rights to perform tasks based on the assigned role.

Below is a summary of the Roles and Rights that are available:

Role Rights Administrator Access and administration for the entire organisation, including all competitions, teams, results and persons. Includes the access rights of Competition Manager, Team Administrator and Result Entry Manager. Competition Manager Access and administration to all competitions for the organisation and the ability to create new competitions. Includes the access rights of Team Administrator and Result Entry Manager. Teams Administrator Access and administration to all teams for the organisation and the ability to create new teams. Includes the access rights of Results Entry Manager. Result Entry Manager Access and administration to enter match results for teams within the organisation and related organisation competitions. Custom Roles Ability to limit access for/to specific published competitions and teams.

Each role will have a menu bar that is relevant to their access rights, ensuring each role can only access the information and tasks required in League Manager.

NOTE: Only League Manager Administrators can grant access/remove a user from a role. Users for any role must have a Tennis Account to be assigned a role in League Manager.

Go to User Roles and Rights for more information.