Bill Bowrey to be inducted into the Australian Tennis Hall of Fame

The last amateur to win the Australian Men’s title before the Open era, William (Bill) Bowrey, will take his place in the Australian Tennis Hall of Fame on Wednesday night.

A ceremony on Rod Laver Arena prior to the evening session will be attended by Bill, who will join his wife, 13-time Grand Slam champion Lesley, as the only couple to both receive the highest post-career honour in Australian tennis.

Bill will unveil a bronze bust, created by Melbourne sculptor Barbara McLean, which will join the luminaries of Australian tennis in Garden Square at Melbourne Park.

Bill Bowrey learned to play on loam courts at the Glebe Police Boys Club in Sydney and first came up against another promising boy John Newcombe in the quarterfinals of the NSW Under 13s tournament.

Tall and athletic, he was known for his strong groundstrokes, particularly his backhand and played in the serve and volley style of the time.

Bill was coached by Don Ferguson, and it was at his court that his eye was caught by another young player, Lesley Turner. They have been together for more than 60 years.

His development was accelerated when he became an orange boy in the fabled Davis Cup teams under legendary captain Harry Hopman.

‘I used to practice with (Rod) Laver, Newcombe, (Fred) Stolle and (Roy) Emerson and it was a pleasure to be in that group of people. It was an extraordinary era,” Bill Bowrey said.

It was from this group that he received his nickname ‘Tex’ after he once posed on the back of a horse for a publicity photo – something the city kid was less than comfortable with.

In 1968, Bowrey competed in the Davis Cup Challenge Round against the USA in Adelaide. He lost a hard fought five-set match to Clarke Graebner on the opening day but rebounded to defeat Arthur Ashe in four sets in the reverse singles.

The following year, in 1969, he again represented Australia in the Davis Cup, this time in Mexico City, where he defeated Joaquín Loyo-Mayo before falling to Rafael Osuna in the reverse singles.

In 1968, Bowrey was the top seed at the Australian Championships at Kooyong and won the title in a four-set final against Juan Gisbert. He reached the finals of the doubles (with Owen Davidson) at Wimbledon in 1966 and the US and Australian Championships in 1967.

After retiring from competition, Bill coached in Austin, Texas for three years and then for 20 years at the White City Club in Sydney. After this he criss-crossed the country as the National Coach for Tennis Australia and had a hand in developing and guiding the careers of hundreds of juniors including Pat Rafter, Mark Philippoussis, Lleyton Hewitt and Jelena Dokic.

Bill described his Australian Tennis Hall of Fame selection as “Unbelievable – I feel very honoured that people acknowledge my tennis career.”

Previous Australian Hall of Fame inductees

2025: Esna Boyd

2024: Lleyton Hewitt

2023: James Outram (JO) Anderson

2022: Maude Margaret Molesworth and Joan Hartigan

2021: Mary Carter Reitano

2020: John Fitzgerald

2019: Dianne (Fromholtz) Balestrat

2018: Jan (Lehane) O’Neill

2017: Beryl (Penrose) Collier

2016: Rex Hartwig

2015: David Hall

2014: Kerry (Melville) Reid

2013: Judy Dalton

2012: Ken Fletcher

2011: Owen Davidson

2010: Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde

2009: Wendy Turnbull

2008: Pat Rafter

2007: Mark Edmondson

2006: Daphne Akhurst

2005: Australian Open Centenary

2004: Brian Tobin

2003: Pat Cash

2002: Mervyn Rose and Thelma (Coyne) Long

2001: Mal Anderson and Nancye (Wynne) Bolton

2000: Ken McGregor

1999: Australia inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame

1998: John Newcombe, Tony Roche, Lesley (Turner) Bowrey, Adrian Quist

1997: Fred Stolle, Jack Crawford, Gerald Patterson

1996: Frank Sedgman, John Bromwich, Sir Norman Brookes, Ashley Cooper, Harry Hopman

1995: Lew Hoad, Ken Rosewall

1994: Roy Emerson, Evonne Goolagong Cawley, Neale Fraser

1993: Rod Laver and Margaret Smith (Court)