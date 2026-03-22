Gibson records another upset, eliminates Osaka in Miami

Rising Australian tennis star Talia Gibson has continued her astounding run of form on the Sunshine Swing, downing four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka 7-5 6-4 at the Miami Open.

After winning six matches at Indian Wells to reach the quarterfinals, the 21-year-old has again come through qualifying to reel off four more victories, headed Sunday morning’s second-round victory.

Osaka, world No.15, was unable to cope with Gibson's searing form as she became the Perth youngster's fourth top-20 victim in the space of three weeks after wins over Ekaterina Alexandrova, Clara Tauson and world No.7 Jasmine Paolini at Indian Wells.

> READ: Gibson extends magical run to first WTA 1000 quarterfinal at Indian Wells

"I was able to draw on some experiences from Indian Wells to stay calm," said Gibson. "It's been really cool to see what I am capable of, and it's really exciting for me."

While under pressure from Osaka's big serving for much of the first set, Gibson pounced to break at 5-5 when the 16th seed missed three first serves.

She earned another break at the start of the second set, which proved to be enough as she remained solid behind her own delivery, not being broken once throughout the whole match. which included saving four break points Osaka earned in the 87-minute contest.

Entering the first United States hardcourt swing of 2026, Gibson was ranked world No.112, but she soared into the top-100 for the first time to No.68 on the back following Indian Wells.

Now, she's threatening to break into the top-60, boasting a live ranking of world No.63.



In the third round, she will face another rising star, teenage American world No.17 Iva Jovic, who defeated former world No.2 Paula Badosa 6-2 6-1.

Jovic defeated Gibson in a Wimbledon warm-up event last year, but Gibson noted they have both "come a long way" since June.

"Where we both are right now, I think it's going to be a good battle."

Earlier, Aleksandar Vukic and Adam Walton saw their Miami campaigns come to an end. Vukic fell to Spanish qualifier Rafael Jodar, while Walton pushed 12th seed Jakub Mensik to a deciding set.

Aussies in action: Miami

DAY 4 RESULTS

Women's singles, second round

[Q] Talia Gibson (AUS) d [15] Naomi Osaka (JPN) 7-5 6-4

Men's singles, second round

[Q] Rafael Jodar (ESP) d [LL] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 6-1 6-2

[12] Jakub Mensik (CZE) d [Q] Adam Walton (AUS) 3-6 6-2 6-4

COMING UP

Women's singles, third round

[Q] Talia Gibson (AUS) v [17] Iva Jovic (USA)

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