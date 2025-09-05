AO Global Coaches Conference logo

AO Global Coaches Conference 2026

The AO Global Coaches Conference returns 12–15 January 2026, bringing the world’s coaching community together ahead of the Australian Open.

Get inspired

The AO Global Coaches Conference returns bigger and better in 2026! This year's theme, Tennis Next, will drive the course of the event and inspire coaches at every level while shaping the future of our game.

What to expect

The conference is jam-packed with events that will energise and reinvigorate your love for tennis. From panel discussions, networking afternoons to exhibition matches, you won't want to miss it.

Speakers

Agenda

Monday 12 January 2026

Morning

06:45–08:00
Welcome Breakfast

08:00–08:15
Conference welcome from Craig Tiley

08:15–08:35
Keynote speech from Dawid Naude

08:35–09:15
Keynote speech from Jay Laga'aia

09:15–10:00
Keynote speech from Dr Mark Kovac

10:30–12:30
On Court Masterclass presented by Dr Mark Kovac

Afternoon

13:00–14:00
Business Masterclass presented by Dawid Naude

14:00–15:00
Business Masterclass

15:00–15:30
Business Masterclass

17:30–19:00
Networking & Nibbles

Tuesday 13 January 2026

Morning

06:45–08:00
Welcome Breakfast

08:00–08:45
Keynote speech from Emma Wells

08:45–09:15
Keynote speech from Clint Fyfe

09:15–10:00
Keynote speech from Merlin Van de Braam

10:30–12:30
On Court Masterclass presented by Emma Wells

Afternoon

13:00–14:30
Business Masterclass presented by Peter Karounos

14:30–15:30
Business Masterclass presented by Ashley Ross

17:30–19:00
Networking & Nibbles

19:00–22:00
AO Exhibition Match

Wednesday 14 January 2026

Morning

06:45–08:00
Welcome Breakfast

08:00–08:45
Keynote speech from Dirk Spits

08:45–09:15
Keynote speech from Nikhil Jayashankar

09:15–10:00
Keynote

10:30–12:30
On Court Masterclass

Afternoon

13:00–15:00
Business Masterclass presented by John Pidgeon

15:00–15:30
Business Masterclass

17:30–19:00
Networking & Nibbles

19:00–22:00
AO Exhibition Match

Thursday 15 January 2026

Morning

08:00–09:00
Padel On Court Masterclass

09:00–10:00
Padel On Court Experience

10:00–11:00
Pickleball On Court Masterclass

11:00–12:00
Pickleball On Court Experience

Afternoon

19:00 - 22:00
AO Exhibition Match

Sunday 18 January 2026

AO Coach Breakfast

Start the Australian Open main draw in style with the AO Coach Breakfast, held on the opening day of the tournament.

Exclusive to TA Coach Members and their guests, this casual and light-hearted event celebrates the incredible efforts of coaches over the past year while offering the perfect opportunity to connect, unwind and soak up the atmosphere of Day 1 at the AO.

Attendees will enjoy breakfast, special guest appearances and the chance to win amazing prizes before heading out to experience all the on-court action.

Details

Sunday 18 January 2026
8–10am

$25 (TA Coach Member single ticket only)
$49 (TA Coach Member + guest)

Zinc at Federation Square

Event details

Date

Conference 
Monday–Thursday
12–15 January 2026

AO Coach Breakfast
Sunday
18 January 2026

Venue

Melbourne Park
Olympic Boulevard
Melbourne
VIC 3001
Australia

Cost

Four-day entry
$499

Single-day entry
$249

Breakfast
$25 (TA Coach Member single ticket only)
$49 (TA Coach Member + guest)