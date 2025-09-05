Get inspired
The AO Global Coaches Conference returns bigger and better in 2026! This year's theme, Tennis Next, will drive the course of the event and inspire coaches at every level while shaping the future of our game.
What to expect
The conference is jam-packed with events that will energise and reinvigorate your love for tennis. From panel discussions, networking afternoons to exhibition matches, you won't want to miss it.
- Keynotes
- Masterclasses
- Showcases
- AO Exhibition Matches
Speakers
- Emma Wells
- Dr Mark Kovacs
- Jay Laga'aia
- Merlin Van de Braam
- Dawid Naude
- Nikhil Jayashankar
- Clint Fyfe
- Dirk Spits
Agenda
- 12 January
- 13 January
- 14 January
- 15 January
- 18 January - TA Coach Members only
Monday 12 January 2026
Morning
06:45–08:00
Welcome Breakfast
08:00–08:15
Conference welcome from Craig Tiley
08:15–08:35
Keynote speech from Dawid Naude
08:35–09:15
Keynote speech from Jay Laga'aia
09:15–10:00
Keynote speech from Dr Mark Kovac
10:30–12:30
On Court Masterclass presented by Dr Mark Kovac
Afternoon
13:00–14:00
Business Masterclass presented by Dawid Naude
14:00–15:00
Business Masterclass
15:00–15:30
Business Masterclass
17:30–19:00
Networking & Nibbles
Tuesday 13 January 2026
Morning
06:45–08:00
Welcome Breakfast
08:00–08:45
Keynote speech from Emma Wells
08:45–09:15
Keynote speech from Clint Fyfe
09:15–10:00
Keynote speech from Merlin Van de Braam
10:30–12:30
On Court Masterclass presented by Emma Wells
Afternoon
13:00–14:30
Business Masterclass presented by Peter Karounos
14:30–15:30
Business Masterclass presented by Ashley Ross
17:30–19:00
Networking & Nibbles
19:00–22:00
AO Exhibition Match
Wednesday 14 January 2026
Morning
06:45–08:00
Welcome Breakfast
08:00–08:45
Keynote speech from Dirk Spits
08:45–09:15
Keynote speech from Nikhil Jayashankar
09:15–10:00
Keynote
10:30–12:30
On Court Masterclass
Afternoon
13:00–15:00
Business Masterclass presented by John Pidgeon
15:00–15:30
Business Masterclass
17:30–19:00
Networking & Nibbles
19:00–22:00
AO Exhibition Match
Thursday 15 January 2026
Morning
08:00–09:00
Padel On Court Masterclass
09:00–10:00
Padel On Court Experience
10:00–11:00
Pickleball On Court Masterclass
11:00–12:00
Pickleball On Court Experience
Afternoon
19:00 - 22:00
AO Exhibition Match
Sunday 18 January 2026
AO Coach Breakfast
Start the Australian Open main draw in style with the AO Coach Breakfast, held on the opening day of the tournament.
Exclusive to TA Coach Members and their guests, this casual and light-hearted event celebrates the incredible efforts of coaches over the past year while offering the perfect opportunity to connect, unwind and soak up the atmosphere of Day 1 at the AO.
Attendees will enjoy breakfast, special guest appearances and the chance to win amazing prizes before heading out to experience all the on-court action.
Details
Sunday 18 January 2026
8–10am
$25 (TA Coach Member single ticket only)
$49 (TA Coach Member + guest)
Zinc at Federation Square
Event details
Date
Conference
Monday–Thursday
12–15 January 2026
AO Coach Breakfast
Sunday
18 January 2026
Venue
Melbourne Park
Olympic Boulevard
Melbourne
VIC 3001
Australia
Cost
Four-day entry
$499
Single-day entry
$249
Breakfast
$25 (TA Coach Member single ticket only)
$49 (TA Coach Member + guest)