Pacific women and girls celebrated at the Australian Open

The Australian Government is strengthening its support for tennis across the Pacific through a renewed partnership with Tennis Australia, helping more women and girls access high‑performance pathways and leadership opportunities.

The renewed support is backed by $1.2 million in funding from the Australian Government’s elite sports pathways program, PacificAus Sports, to support delivery of Tennis Australia’s Pacific Women and Girls in Tennis program.

The program supports Pacific tennis organisations by strengthening governance, expanding access to high-performance training and coaching and increasing competitive opportunities for players, coaches and officials across the region.

“This partnership with proven results, enables women and girls across the Pacific with the opportunity to play, coach and lead. Attracting and retaining more women and girls at all levels of the game helps to create a welcoming, safe, and inclusive environment for all,” Director of Government, Social Impact and Stakeholder Relations and President of Oceania Tennis Federation Vicki Reid said.

“Australia and the Pacific come together through a shared love of sport. The Australian Government is proud to build on our successful partnership with Tennis Australia, through PacificAus Sports, to support women’s tennis across the Pacific,” Minister for Pacific Island Affairs Pat Conroy MP said.

“We are proud of our strong connection with the Pacific and our collaboration with national federations to empower and develop women and girls in tennis.”

“Increasing the representation of women in leadership roles makes organisations more resilient and inspires other women and girls to pursue their dreams.The Australian Government is committed to backing Pacific women to take on leadership positions – not only within sporting bodies, but across all areas of public life,” Assistant Minister for Pacific Island Affairs Senator Hon Nita Green said.

The renewed partnership builds on the success of existing initiatives, including the Pacific Women Leaders in Tennis program which has an alumni of 40 women who have progressed into senior roles in tennis federations and boards.

A new cohort of Pacific women reached an important milestone in their leadership journeys at the Australian Open 2026, marking the completion of the 2025–26 program this week.

Twelve women from Fiji, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga and Vanuatu graduated from the program and were recognised at the AO Pacific Showcase Dinner on Tuesday night. The event provided a unique opportunity to connect with the global tennis community and strengthen aspirations to lead the sport across the Pacific.

Graduates of the Women Leaders in Tennis program will also attend one of the most prestigious off-court events, the AO Inspirational Series on Thursday 29 January.

Celebrating the achievement of women in all fields of endeavour, the AO Inspirational Series is also the prelude to a spectacular night of tennis for the Pacific women leaders, as they watch the world’s top women compete in the semifinals to win a coveted spot in the AO Final.

Women coaches and talented junior girls from across the Pacific have also taken part in regional Victorian tennis tournaments and a player development camp focused on building technical skills, confidence and match experience.

In addition, the top eight boys and girls from the Asia-Pacific region will compete in the AO Asia-Pacific Elite 14 & Under Trophy.

