Iga Swiatek, Jannik Sinner and Coco Gauff join 1 Point Slam as State Championships take place nationwide

The AO 1 Point Slam Driven by Kia is building momentum with Worlds No.2 Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner along with No.3 Coco Gauff joining the growing list of stars set to compete.

The one-point, winner-takes-all format will take over Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday 14 January, offering pros, community players and wildcards the chance to compete for a $1 million prize on one of tennis’ biggest stages.

World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz and Australia’s own Nick Kyrgios have already committed to play.

Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley said the growing interest from both elite players and community participants highlighted the event’s unique appeal.

“The 1 Point Slam Driven by Kia is unlike anything we have ever seen. Having stars like Iga Swiatek, Jannik Sinner and Coco Gauff committed to play, alongside everyday Australians qualifying through State Championships, captures exactly what this event is about, bringing people together through tennis in an exciting and inclusive way.”

This week, the spotlight turns to grassroots tennis, with 1 Point Slam State Championships taking place across the country. Winners from each state and territory will secure a coveted place in the 1 Point Slam main draw, as well as flights to Melbourne, two nights’ accommodation and a money-can’t-buy player experience.

Earlier in the month, Thomas Van Haaren from Alice Springs Tennis Association was crowned the AO 1 Point Slam NT Champion, taking out the Territory Championships held in Darwin.

In addition to the $1 million prize money on offer, Kia has raised the stakes, donating a brand-new Kia EV3 GT-Line in Matcha Green to the last amateur standing in the 1 Point Slam main draw.

The eventual champion will raise the signature 1 Point Slam Driven by Kia trophy made from Australian silver, designed and created by ABC Bullion, the Official Trophy and Precious Metals Partner.

Marriott Bonvoy, the Official Hotel Partner of the AO 1 Point Slam Driven by Kia, is giving the State Champions an unforgettable AO experience, with accommodation at Westin Melbourne and one hundred thousand Marriott Bonvoy points each, which can be redeemed for flights, accommodation, dining and car rentals across the world.

New Balance, the Official Performance Apparel and Footwear Partner, will kit out amateur competitors in the brand-new AO x New Balance range, ensuring they take the court dressed like the pros.

Community players have another chance to play their way to the main draw on Rod Laver Arena, with qualifying taking place at Melbourne Park during Opening Week presented by Herald Sun. Qualifying entries open next week.

For more information, visit tennis.com.au/one-point-slam.

Tickets for the Million Dollar 1 Point Slam main draw are on-sale via Ticketmaster.

