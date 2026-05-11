Aussie weekly wrap: Moerani marches to victory in Thailand

Moerani Bouzige continues to strike gold with a second ITF title this season in Nakhon Pathon, Thailand boosting his career haul to five.

The third seed secured the ITF M25 crown having bounced back from a set down in the semifinals against Mitsuki Wei Kang Leong, before a tight final against Japan’s Takuya Kumasaka, during which he was clinched the title 6-7(5) 7-6(4) 7-6(2).

The 26-year-old also captured an ITF M15 title in Kashiwa in March. His total title count now stands at five, all of which have been won on hard court.

Having now claimed two ITF titles this season, the Queenslander is building on the best stretch of form of his professional career.

This week's most outstanding performers include:

Jacob Bradshaw: The 23-year-old adds a third title to his growing collection at an M15 event in Monastir, Tunisia this week. He successfully defending his 2025 title after defeating top seed Maxime Chazel in the final, 6-2 7-6(4).

Jesse Delaney: The Sydneysider experienced a dominant run in the M25 Nakhon Pathom doubles alongside partner Yamato Sueoka. The pair reached the final and claimed a thrilling match tiebreak against home favourites Kasidit Samrej and Pawit Sornlaksup for the title.

Stefan Vujic: Vujic’s strong doubles season continued with another ITF title to add to his existing M15 Wodonga title. At the M15 Mbombela event in South Africa, the 28-year-old partnered with Great Britain’s Stefan Cooper to defeat top-seeded Indian duo Madhwin Kamath Atharva Sharma.

Elizabeth Ivanov: The 18-year-old reached the doubles final of the W15 Mbombela event in South Africa alongside partner Tia Messerli from the United States. It was Ivanov's second doubles final of the season after the W15 events in Swan Hill.

Thomas Fancutt: Fancutt and New Zealand’s Ajeet Rai made the M25 Loule doubles final where they pushed the top seeds, Justin Boulais and Tiago Pereira, to a match tiebreak.

Lachlan McFadzean and Ashton McLeod: McFadzean and McLeod finished as finalists at the ITF M15 Wuning doubles event after falling to Korea’s Jaesung Choe and Uisung Park 6-3 6-3. The Australian duo enjoyed an impressive week with their run to a maiden ITF final together.

Gabriella Da Silva Fick and Tenika Mcgiffin: The pair advanced to the semifinals of WTA125 Jiangxi Open after they beat fourth-seeded countrywoman Alexandra Osbourne and China’s Wushuang Zheng in the quarterfinals.

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