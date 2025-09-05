First Nations tennis

We are proud to have an Innovate Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) – a framework to strengthen our commitment to providing opportunities for First Nations people in tennis. This work is guided by community and delivered through:

community-led program design

education for clubs, coaches and staff

talent identification and development

funding for equipment, travel and coaching

cultural safety training and inclusive language guidance.

It builds on the work we’ve done over many years – including the National Indigenous Tennis Carnival, initiatives through the Australian Tennis Foundation, our First Nations Ambassadors, and AO First Nations Day and associated activities.