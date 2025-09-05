First Nations tennis

- About
Walking alongside community
Tennis is a place to connect, grow and belong. Across Australia, First Nations players, coaches and communities are shaping the game – through culture, leadership and opportunity. Explore the stories, programs and events that bring this to life.
Our commitment to reconciliation
We are proud to have an Innovate Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) – a framework to strengthen our commitment to providing opportunities for First Nations people in tennis. This work is guided by community and delivered through:
- community-led program design
- education for clubs, coaches and staff
- talent identification and development
- funding for equipment, travel and coaching
- cultural safety training and inclusive language guidance.
It builds on the work we’ve done over many years – including the National Indigenous Tennis Carnival, initiatives through the Australian Tennis Foundation, our First Nations Ambassadors, and AO First Nations Day and associated activities.
Supporting players, coaches and communities through culturally strong programs, local partnerships and pathways that reflect connection, leadership and opportunity.
Pathways and opportunities
First Nations pathways open doors – from first hits to high performance. These community-led programs blend culture, connection and skill-building to support every player’s journey, wherever and however they begin.
Ash Barty visits Uluru
Talent development
Pathways for emerging First Nations players – from local coaching to national camps.
- Lead-in events: Held in every state and territory to identify and support promising players to connect them to the National Indigenous Tennis Carnival (NITC).
- Coaching: Delivered by qualified coaches, with a focus on character, effort and growth.
- Performance support: Access to structured training, match play and wellbeing resources.
- National representation: Compete at the National Indigenous Tennis Carnival.
- Progression pathways: Opportunities for Super 10s, Zone Squads and National Development Squads.
- Age-inclusive support: Programs for players aged 8-18, with flexible entry points.
- Community partnerships: Delivered in collaboration with local coaches, clubs and Talent Development Hubs.
The pathway is designed to be inclusive – recognising that players develop at different stages, and that cultural connection and community support are just as important as rankings.
Ambassadors and legacy
Evonne Goolagong Cawley
A Wiradjuri woman and trailblazer in Australian sport, Evonne was the first Aboriginal woman to win Wimbledon and the Australian Open – and remains one of the most celebrated figures in tennis history.
- Winner of seven Grand Slam singles titles and a role model for generations.
- Faced and overcame systemic barriers to become a global champion.
- Founded the Evonne Goolagong Foundation to support Indigenous youth through tennis, education and wellbeing.
- Programs promote school attendance, health and leadership – using tennis as a vehicle for empowerment.
- Honoured at the 2024 Australian Open for the 50th anniversary of her first Grand Slam win.
“Evonne has inspired me on and off the court since I was a young girl.” – Ash Barty
Ash Barty
A proud Ngarigo woman and three-time Grand Slam champion. Used her platform to promote tennis in First Nations communities across Australia.
- Founded the Ash Barty Foundation to support young Australians through sport and education, with a focus on inclusion, opportunity and community impact.
- Delivered clinics in Uluru and Alice Springs as part of Racquets and Red Dust.
- Supported funding for Indigenous tennis programs and school-based initiatives.
- Continues to inspire young players through her legacy, leadership and cultural pride.
“If we can get more kids playing tennis and enjoying tennis across Indigenous communities that would be amazing.” – Ash Barty
Legacy in paint
On Larrakia Country, a towering mural in Darwin’s CBD honours two of Australia’s greatest – Evonne Goolagong Cawley and Ash Barty. Painted as part of the Darwin Street Art Festival, the work celebrates their shared legacy, cultural pride and connection to community.
Celebrating culture, connection and community through national events that honour identity, inspire participation and showcase First Nations excellence in tennis.
Australian Open – Evonne Goolagong Cawley Day
Each January, the Australian Open hosts Evonne Goolagong Cawley Day – a platform to showcase Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture on the world stage.
- Cultural ceremonies: Welcome to Country, smoking ceremonies and traditional dance performances.
- On-court representation: First Nations ballkids, coin tosses and player walk-ons.
- Creative expression: Art installations, storytelling and merchandise across the precinct.
- Legacy moments: Celebrations of icons such as Evonne Goolagong Cawley, including her 50th anniversary in 2024.
- Community collaboration: Programming curated with Elders, artists and cultural leaders.
“It’s such a point of difference to the other Slams – we’ve got the world’s longest living culture to celebrate.” – Kerry Tavrou, Head of Inclusion and Diversity.
Cultural leadership at our events
From ceremonial welcomes to creative expression, cultural leaders help shape the spirit of our Indigenous events – including the National Indigenous Tennis Carnival.
Alfred Coolwell: Man on a Mission
Meet Alfred Coolwell – artist, Elder and cultural leader. His story is woven into the spirit of the Carnival, from ceremonial welcomes to creative expression.
Creating opportunities for First Nations players, coaches and communities – through culturally safe programs, local partnerships and pathways that support every level of play.
National Indigenous Tennis Carnival
Held annually on Larrakia Country in Darwin, the carnival is a celebration of culture, connection and competition – and a key milestone in the First Nations tennis pathway.
- Age group focus: Open to players aged 12–18, with both participation and performance streams.
- On and off-court experiences: Match play runs alongside cultural activities, workshops and performances.
- Connection building: A space for young people to meet peers, mentors and role models from across the country.
- Pathway integration: Selection events held across all states and territories feed into the national carnival.
- Community leadership: Designed and delivered in partnership with local Elders, leaders and cultural practitioners.
Participants at NITC span across three streams of tennis – some players from more remote communities have had little exposure to tennis before, and so will play in a beginner level competition. More established players are in the Future Stars. The top players participate in the Showdown stream.
“It’s more than a tournament – it’s a gathering that honours identity, celebrates community and builds confidence on and off the court.” – Kyah, First Nations Lead
Awards
All of the tennis being played across the event contributes points towards a state or territory’s total. The winning state/territory are awarded the coveted Ash Barty Cup.
Individuals play off against the best-of-the-best in the Showdown stream and one person will also be hand-picked by Evonne Goolagong Cawley herself to receive the Evonne Goolagong Cawley Medal of Excellence.
In 2023, the first Roger Cawley Outstanding Support Award was given, to recognise the efforts of our amazing team of supervisors who take care of the kids during the event.
Multiple Deadly Awards are nominated by the staff at the event, to recognise participants who display leadership, sportsmanship, and look out for other participants through the event.
First Nations ballkids at the Australian Open
One of the most powerful sights at the Australian Open is seeing First Nations ballkids on court – representing culture, talent and pride on a global stage.
These incredible young people are selected through the National Indigenous Tennis Carnival (NITC), where they showcase not just their skills, but also their connection to community and Country.
State and territory contacts
Want to get involved in First Nations tennis programs or local events? Reach out to your state or territory Member Association – they're here to support players, coaches and communities across Australia.
NSWLauren Major
Opening Hours
NTEmily Carrol
Opening Hours
QLDAunty Roma Pregarc
Opening Hours
SALuke Doughty
Opening Hours
VICAdam Watson
Opening Hours
WAMarisa Gianotti
