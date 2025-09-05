Getting started in competitive tennis
Competitive tennis is for everyone – a pathway to sharpen your skills, test yourself and connect with players who share your passion. Explore how to get started, take part in tournaments and find leagues that fit your level and ambition.
Compete at every stage
Wherever you are in life, tennis gives you the chance to challenge yourself, stay active and enjoy the game. Discover opportunities for your age category, and learn about tennis ratings that help guide your journey through level-based play.
Respect the game
Understand the rules, follow the code and compete with confidence. Learn the guidelines that keep tennis safe, fair and enjoyable for everyone.