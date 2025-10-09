Alex de Minaur

- Biography
- Statistics
- Latest News
- Gallery
Biography
On Court
- Won the Australian 14/u Championships at Melbourne Park in December 2013 and the 16/u Australian Championships the following year
- Contested his first Futures tournaments in Spain in July 2015; debuted on the ATP rankings in August 2015 at No.1544
- Reached the US Open 2015 boys’ singles semifinals
- Represented Australia in the Junior Davis Cup final of 2015 in Madrid, Spain
- Progressed to first professional final at ITF Futures event in Spain in February 2016
- At Wimbledon 2016, advanced to the boys’ singles final
- Won his first ITF Futures title in 2017 in Portugal
- Made ATP Challenger debut in 2016 in Canberra
- Favourite surface is grass
- Made Grand Slam debut in 2017 at the Australian Open
- Won the Australian Open Play-off in December 2017, to earn a wildcard at AO2018
- Won his first ATP Challenger title at the 2018 Nottingham Open
- Cracked the top 50 after reaching his second ATP final of 2018 in Washington DC (first came at the Sydney International)
- Became Australia’s No.1 male player on 8 October 2018 (when he rose to a then career-high ranking of No.33)
- Made top 100 debut in doubles in August 2020 after winning ATP Masters 1000 title with Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta at Cincinnati
- Made first Grand Slam singles quarterfinal at the US Open in 2020
- Won first ATP-level grass-court title at Eastbourne in June 2021, propelling him into the world’s top 15 for the first time
- Played a starring role to help Australia reach the 2022 Davis Cup final
- Won his seventh career tour title in Acapulco in March 2023 – his first at ATP 500 level
- Reached his first ATP Masters 1000 final in Toronto in August 2023
- Scored three top-10 wins representing Australia at the United Cup in 2024
- Made his top-10 debut in January 2024, becoming the first Australian man to hold a top-10 ranking in 17 years.
- Defended an ATP title for the first time in March 2024, with his second straight triumph in Acapulco
- Rose to a career-high world No.6 after advancing to the singles quarterfinals at Wimbledon 2024
- Made his Olympic debut in Paris 2024, playing doubles alongside Alexei Popyrin. A hip injury prevented De Minaur from contesting singles.
Off Court
- Lived in Sydney until age five before relocating to Spain; has since moved between Australia and Spain
- Mother is Spanish, father is Uruguayan; has three younger siblings (two sisters and one brother)
- Speaks English and Spanish.
Statistics
Key statistics
Age
|26
|Born
|17 February 1999
|Birth Place
|Sydney, Australia
|Lives
|Alicante, Spain
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|Adolfo Gutierrez
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian ranking
|2024
|9
|2023
|12
|2022
|24
|2021
|34
|2020
|23
|2019
|18
|2018
|31
|2017
|208
|2016
|354
|2015
|1551
Latest news
Gallery
Alex de Minaur celebrates a point at Wimbeldon
July 3: Alex De Minaur (AUS) during The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London on Thursday, July 3, 2025. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ MARK PETERSON
May 27: Alex De Minaur (AUS) during the French Open 2025 at Roland Garros in Paris, France on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ MARK PETERSON
January 22: Alex De Minaur (AUS) in action during the Men’s Singles Quarterfinals match on Rod Laver Arena at the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Wednesday, January 22, 2025. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ DYLAN BURNS
Alex De Minaur (AUS) during The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis
July 7: Alex De Minaur (AUS) during The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London on Monday, July 7, 2025. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ MARK PETERSON
January 18: Alex De Minaur (AUS) celebrates during Round 3 on Rod Laver Arena at the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Saturday, January 18, 2025. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ ADAM TRAFFORD
