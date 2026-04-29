Hunter among Roland Garros 2026 qualifying contingent

Twelve Australians will compete in Roland Garros 2026 qualifying commencing on 18 May.

Emerson Jones, Priscilla Hon, Maddison Inglis, Taylah Preston, Storm Hunter and Olivia Gadecki will feature for the women, while Tristan Schoolkate, Adam Walton, Dane Sweeny, Chris O’Connell, Alex Bolt and Bernard Tomic will fly the Australian flag in the men’s draw.

They aim to join the 11-strong contingent who earlier this month earned direct entry into the claycourt major.

Hunter will hope to continue her strong singles form at Grand Slam level in 2026, targeting her first main-draw appearance at Roland Garros since 2023.

At Australian Open 2026, the 31-year-old competed in her first major main draw since rupturing her Achilles in April 2024 after progressing through qualifying. She then upset world No.40 Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the first round.

> READ: Hunter's heartwarming Australian Open run continues

Hunter has won through Roland Garros qualifying twice in her career, advancing in 2021 and 2023.

Inglis will also aim to carry her Grand Slam momentum into Paris, following her fairytale Australian Open campaign in January. The West Australian became the first Australian qualifier since Amanda Tobin Dingwall in 1985 to reach the round of 16 of their home Slam.

Her first Roland Garros main draw appearance since 2020 beckons.

Meanwhile, Gadecki will target her second straight main-draw appearance at Roland Garros, while Hon will look to break a seven-year drought.

Jones and Preston are eyeing their main-draw debuts at the event.

After recording his first claycourt ATP Masters victory against Martin Landaluce in Madrid last week, Walton will look to enhance his credentials on clay by reaching his third straight Roland Garros main draw.

The 27-year-old progressed to the second round in 2025, defeating German qualifier Maximilian Marterer in five sets. He also challenged 17th seed Andrey Rublev in the second round, pushing him to two tiebreak sets in the 7-6(1) 6-1 7-6(5) defeat.

Schoolkate and O’Connell also aim to return to the main draw after their appearances last year, with O’Connell hoping to achieve the feat for a fifth time.

Tomic will target his first Roland Garros main-draw berth since 2019. They will be joined by Bolt and Sweeny, who look to reach the 128-player draw for the first time.

Men’s singles qualifying (entry ranking in parentheses):

Tristan Schoolkate (114)

Adam Walton (117)

Dane Sweeny (134)

Christopher O'Connell (143)

Alex Bolt (147)

Bernard Tomic (192)

Women’s singles qualifying (entry ranking in parentheses):

Emerson Jones (133)

Priscilla Hon (136)

Maddison Inglis (138)

Taylah Preston (148)

Storm Hunter (201)

Olivia Gadecki (204)

Roland Garros will be broadcast in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport.