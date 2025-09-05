Using Match Centre
Match Centre is Tennis Australia’s central platform for intraclub team tennis results across the country.
You can find all your teams, results, matches, ladders and statistics in one place just one click away. All you need to do is create a Tennis account and you’re good to go.
Visit matchcentre.tennis.com.au to register for a Tennis ID, activate your UTR Rating, find a club or association running a tennis competition near you, register for a competition, view fixtures and results, or view scores from Australian competitions administered on League Manager.
How to get IT support
Our Match Centre Support Centre is the hub for all Match Centre queries. Otherwise, if you can’t find what you’re looking for contact your local state or territory Tennis body representative.
Contact the Customer Support team on:
- Phone: 1800 PLAY TENNIS (1800 752 983)
- Email: [email protected]
Customer Support team operating hours (AEDT)
- Monday – Friday 9am-4pm
- Phone: Monday – Thursday 4pm-5pm
- Emails: Closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day
Frequently Asked Questions
Match Centre is where players in leagues can access details about competitions, manage their profiles and review UTRs to track their progress. It is the public-facing interface for League Manager, the administrative system used by associations to run competitions.
Matches that require a score will appear in your To-Do section on your dashboard (note: this applies for team managers with score entry rights as well).
Please note that dependent on the competition administrator settings, score entry may be limited to captains/team manager/club only. If no matches are displaying on your dashboard for the competition you are participating in it may be that you have a duplicate profile – click here for how to find Missing Match Records.
Go to Enter Score/Not Played Match for more information.
You may notice that matches are missing from your profile. This may be due to duplicate profiles existing in League Manager.
You can request to link duplicate profiles by following the steps outlined in the Missing Match Records section of the settings menu in your profile.
Go to Linking a Duplicate Profile for more information.
When completing a scorecard, you may be required to add a new player that is not appearing in Home/Away player dropdown list. To add a new player, select Add New Player in the relevant dropdown list to prompt the Add New Player process.
Go to Adding a new Player for more information.
If your opponent has entered a score for a match played, a Review Score match card will be visible in your To Do section on your dashboard to confirm the result.
Go to Review and Confirm Score for more information.
League and tournament support in your state or territory
Each state or territory has email support if you have any questions regarding setting up or running a league.
-
-
NSW
Opening Hours
-
NT
Opening Hours
-
QLD
Opening Hours
-
SA
Opening Hours
-
TAS
Opening Hours
-
VIC
Opening Hours
-
WA
Opening Hours