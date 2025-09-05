Using Match Centre

Matches that require a score will appear in your To-Do section on your dashboard (note: this applies for team managers with score entry rights as well).

Please note that dependent on the competition administrator settings, score entry may be limited to captains/team manager/club only. If no matches are displaying on your dashboard for the competition you are participating in it may be that you have a duplicate profile – click here for how to find Missing Match Records.

Go to Enter Score/Not Played Match for more information.