Bowrey joins the greats in Australian Tennis Hall of Fame

From his start in the sport as a nine-year-old to the deep connections he maintains at age 82, tennis has delivered a lifetime of rewards for Bill Bowrey. There was another cherished milestone when he was inducted into the Australian Tennis Hall of Fame at Melbourne Park on Wednesday.

Bowrey was honoured for a career that included victory at the Australian Open in 1968, which made him the last player to triumph in the amateur era. He was also a proud Davis Cup representative for Australia (in 1968 and 1969) and progressed to an esteemed coaching career, in which he influenced the likes of Pat Rafter, Mark Philippoussis and Lleyton Hewitt.

The Sydney-born Bowrey was joined at the ceremony by his wife Lesley, and children Michelle, Gregory and Stephen. “We certainly are a tennis family,” smiled Bowrey, who was proud to join Lesley, a two-time Roland Garros champion, with Australian Tennis Hall of Fame honours.

As Bowrey took his place in the esteemed group – which will see his bust permanently placed alongside those of other Australian legends at Garden Square in Melbourne Park – he reflected on the sport’s deeper impact.

“What I’ve found in the game is that it’s important to win … and to be successful. But what tennis has given me is that it has given me a lot of friends, a lot of people that you meet through the game,” he said, acknowledging volunteers, tournament organisers, administrators and pro-playing peers including Rod Laver, Ken Rosewall and John Newcombe.

“It’s great to have a life and a career in this wonderful game,” Bowrey added. “Talk about a game for life – tennis certainly is and I guess I’m one here tonight to prove that. It really has been a wonderful journey and I’ve met so many fine people.”