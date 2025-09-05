Ballkids: Your courtside adventure awaits
Your ballkid adventure starts here. Find out how to apply so you can create amazing memories courtside.
Becoming a ballkid: A cherished courtside adventure
Ballkids are the secret to smoothly running tournaments. Throughout the Australian Open Series, each ballkid is a focal part of every game, be it at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, at a United Cup event or at the Adelaide, Brisbane, Canberra and Hobart Internationals.
Why become a ballkid
"You're learning new skills, like teamwork and leadership." – Serena, AO Ballkid
"It's super fun, and you get to make new friends too!" – Coen, AO Ballkid
"This is a great experience that will really help you out for when you're older." – Rose, AO Ballkid
"It is a very welcoming community." – Umama, AO Ballkid
Visit our ballkids website to learn more about the ballkid experience.
Want to know if you qualify?
Ballkids are aged between 11 and 16 years, depending on the tournament age restrictions. Please see below for exact ages for each tournament:
- Australian Open (12 to 15 years as of 31 December the year prior to the event)
- United Cup Sydney (12 to 16 years as of 31 December the year prior to the event)
- Brisbane International (12 to 16 years as of 31 December the year prior to the event)
- United Cup Perth (12 to 16 years as of 31 December the year prior to the event)
- Adelaide International (12 to 16 years as of 31 December the year prior to the event)
- Hobart International (11 to 16 years as of 31 December the year prior to the event)
- Canberra International (11 to 16 years as of 31 December the year prior to the event)
Check the application form for more information.
Have questions about the National Ballkid Program?
*By registering for the National Ballkid Program you are indicating that you would like to be considered to participate in the Australian Open, Australian Open Series and Pro Tour Events across Australia.