"You're learning new skills, like teamwork and leadership." – Serena, AO Ballkid

"It's super fun, and you get to make new friends too!" – Coen, AO Ballkid

"This is a great experience that will really help you out for when you're older." – Rose, AO Ballkid

"It is a very welcoming community." – Umama, AO Ballkid

