Give your players a shot at $1 million
Host a community event and give your players the chance to shine. The best amateurs could earn their place at AO 2026 – and play for the $1 million prize.
Carlos Alcaraz is in – are you?
There are a million reasons to pick up a racquet this summer with events held in every state and territory to bring your tennis community together to uncover eight champions to take on the pros in Opening Week.
AO 1 Point Slam news
Stay in the loop on all things AO 1 Point Slam – from player reveals and club champions to exclusive news, event highlights and million-dollar moments.
Frequently asked questions
Community events
Any affiliated club, association or venue, TA Coach Member or TA Partner School can host a 1 Point Slam. You can register your interest by completing the EOI form at tennis.com.au/one-point-slam/event-eoi between Thursday 30 October and Friday 5 December 2025.
None. Once your application is approved, we’ll send you everything you need to host and promote your event – including the draw.
Anyone at the venue can run the event. We’ll provide the draw to your organiser, who can oversee the day. They may need help managing players, music, or a barbecue – all covered in the ‘How to’ guide.
Yes – coaches and clubs can run separate events, but both must be affiliated to be eligible for the $50,000 grant. We encourage collaboration to create the best possible experience.
Yes – host your event whenever it suits your members or community. Weekday events can attract new participants who aren’t regular club users.
Yes – but we recommend hosting just one to maximise impact and build excitement. One shot, one opportunity!
No – officials aren’t required. There’ll be plenty of eyes on court to help with line calls. The focus is on participation and fun.
Event format & requirements
Allow about 45 minutes per 32-player draw. If you run four 32-player draws across four courts, followed by a final draw on your main court, allow 90–120 minutes total.
Yes – a minimum of eight players is required for the event to be eligible for the host to win a tennis grant.
There’s no maximum. For example, a 128-player draw can be split into four 32-player sections across four courts, with the final 32 played on your main court. You’ll receive a ‘How To’ guide with practical advice once approved.
Yes – every player gets two serves. The only exception is if a current ATP or WTA professional enters, they’ll receive one serve.
The Community 1 Point Slam events are run as elimination competitions in local clubs and schools across Australia.
The Rules and Regulations describe how event hosts organise the tournaments, including eligibility, draw format, match rules and scheduling.
Eligibility & grant information
Any affiliated venue, club or school that hosts a Community 1 Point Slam between Friday 7 November and Thursday 18 December will be entered into the draw to be represented by a player in the AO 1 Point Slam Main Draw.
The eight amateur players who win their respective State Championships and progress directly into the Main Draw event at Melbourne Park will represent the club or venue at which they won the Community 1 Point Slam.
Clubs not represented by an amateur will be assigned a player:
- 32 clubs drawn on 23 December 2025
- Remaining clubs drawn on 14 January 2026.
All players in the AO 1 Point Slam Main Draw will represent a club, venue or school. The club represented by the winning player will receive the grant.
No – only affiliated clubs, associations, TA Coach Members or Partner Schools can apply. Talk to your local Member Association about becoming affiliated.
Yes – you can ask an affiliated club or TA Coach Member to run the event on your behalf, either at your school or their venue.
By entering the 1 Point Slam, you agree to the following conditions listed in the Terms and Conditions.
If you have any questions, please email onepointslam@tennis.com.au
For any further questions
Please contact: onepointslam@tennis.com.au