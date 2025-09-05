The Code of Behaviour sets clear standards for players, coaches, parents, spectators and officials at tournaments, competitions and leagues across Australia.

It helps ensure:

safe, inclusive and respectful environments

fair play and positive conduct

clear expectations and consequences for behaviour.

By supporting the spirit of competition, the Code helps create a tennis environment that’s welcoming, enjoyable and true to the values of the sport.

You can download the full Code of Behaviour and the summary version below. The summary is designed to support understanding of the Code and doesn’t replace the full policy.