Code of Behaviour
Everyone involved in competitive play helps shape the experience. This Code supports respectful behaviour and keeps competition fair, safe and true to the spirit of tennis.
Why the Code matters
The Code of Behaviour sets clear standards for players, coaches, parents, spectators and officials at tournaments, competitions and leagues across Australia.
It helps ensure:
safe, inclusive and respectful environments
fair play and positive conduct
clear expectations and consequences for behaviour.
By supporting the spirit of competition, the Code helps create a tennis environment that’s welcoming, enjoyable and true to the values of the sport.
You can download the full Code of Behaviour and the summary version below. The summary is designed to support understanding of the Code and doesn’t replace the full policy.
Key changes to the Code of Behaviour
The updated Code started on 1 January 2025. It reflects feedback from players, parents, coaches and officials and introduces changes that better support respectful competition and make it easier to handle behaviour issues when they happen.
Spectator behaviour clarified – Disrespectful or hurtful behaviour on the sidelines is now clearly prohibited.
Coaching trials allowed – Coaching may be allowed at selected events under set conditions. Participants will be told in advance.
Simpler reporting and complaints process – It's now easier to report incidents and ensure they’re handled fairly and quickly.
- Summary version added – A simplified summary and visual flowchart are now available to help people understand the Code.
- More flexible penalties – Penalties can now be tailored to suit the situation, including fines instead of suspensions where appropriate.
Reporting a breach
If you witness or experience behaviour that breaches the Code, you can report it. Our complaint-handling process has been simplified to ensure incidents are addressed fairly and efficiently.
You can report a breach by:
Email: [email protected]
Calling STOPLINE (24/7 confidential reporting): 1800 11 SAFE (1800 117 233)