Melbourne to host Australia v Great Britain Billie Jean King cup qualifier

For the first time in 15 years, the Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge will return to Melbourne this April, with Australia’s No.1 woman Maya Joint set to lead the team.

Headlining a blockbuster clash, the Culture Amp Australian Billie Jean King Cup team will take on Great Britain in the upcoming qualifying tie at John Cain Arena from Friday 10 to Saturday 11 April.

The winner of the tie will advance to the eight-nation Finals, scheduled for September in China.

Nineteen-year-old Joint said she is looking forward to leading the team at the home of the Australian Open.

“It's an amazing feeling to represent your country. To be able to do it again in Australia is just super special. It's going to be such an amazing atmosphere and I can't wait,” Joint said.

Eight-time Grand Slam champion and Australian team captain Sam Stosur today confirmed that BJK Cup stalwart Storm Hunter, former world No.1 in doubles, will line up alongside Joint in Melbourne.

“For me, the best weeks of the year are wearing the green and gold,” Hunter said. “They're the best memories of my career and we want to make Australia proud. Super pumped to be able to come home and play on John Cain Arena. We're going to give it everything.”

“We’re thrilled we have the opportunity to play at home against a tough team like Great Brittain,” Stosur said. “Storm brings a wealth of experience to the team and always represents herself and country with pride. Maya is currently our No.1 player and has had such a fast rise up the rankings. It’s fantastic to have her back representing Australia once again.”

With no AFL matches in Melbourne at this time, the BJK Cup brings families an affordable and exciting weekend of world-class tennis at Melbourne Park.

The two nations will compete in a best-of-five-rubber format, consisting of four singles matches and one doubles match. Each match is played as best of three sets.

The remaining members of the Australian team will be confirmed mid-March.

Tickets on sale TOMORROW - Tuesday 24 February

Presale at 11am AEDT. General public on-sale at 5pm AEDT via Ticketek.

Kids 12&U go free across both days.

Adult tickets from $23. Two-day adult ticket packages from $34.70

About the Billie Jean King Cup

The Billie Jean King Cup was first was founded in 1963 and is the world’s premier women’s team tennis competition. It is also the world’s largest annual international team competition in all women's sport, with a record 148 nations participating this year.

Formerly known as the Federation Cup (1963-1995) and Fed Cup (1995-2020), the tournament was officially renamed in 2020 after Billie Jean King – one of the most influential figures in sport history.

