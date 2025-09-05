Tertiary placements

"Even though I had never been involved in any level of tennis previously, the team at Tennis SA made the environment a safe space and provided many opportunities to explore the different areas within the organisation.

I completed a large portion of my placement in the school’s team which involved creating a fun, positive environment for young students through tennis. I also had the chance to see how Court Services operated at the 2022 City of Playford Tennis International. It was great to see the pathway from grassroots to high performance.

My advice to students looking for a placement is not to be afraid to apply. If you have a willingness to learn, make mistakes and continue to learn from those challenges, opportunities can come from situations where you are outside of your comfort zone.I was mentored and supported throughout the placement, allowing me to develop skills you just can’t learn at university. I would absolutely recommend a placement at Tennis Australia. Seeing your work enhance the experience of one of the world’s largest sporting events is incredibly rewarding."