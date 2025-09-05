Tertiary placements
Complete your university placement with us to gain real-world experience in sport, entertainment and business.
Start your career in the heart of tennis
At Tennis, we believe getting in and among the action is one of the best ways to learn. That’s why we offer university placement opportunities to eligible students across Australia.
Whether you want to grow grassroots participation, support world-class events or flex your business capabilities – there’s bound to be an opportunity that fits.
Who we're looking for
We want people who are passionate, hard-working and committed to making every experience with tennis playful and inclusive. Selection is based on the role’s key requirements, previous experience and skills, as well as team, organisational and cultural add.
We embrace differences in gender, age, ethnicity, race, cultural background, disability, religion and sexual orientation. Explore our diversity and inclusion initiatives.
If imagination, collaboration, humility and excellence are principles you live by, we want to hear from you.
Placement opportunities
Tennis Australia and our state Member Associations offer placements across a range of teams and disciplines. We aim to match you with a team that aligns with your interests, study area and skills – placement depends on availability.
Areas of our business include:
- Participation
- Event Operations
- Marketing
- Player Development
- High Performance
- Comunications
- Broadcast & Production
- Technology & Digital
- Commercial
- People
- Finance
- Legal
- Integrity
- Procurement.
Eligibility
Students from Australian universities or TAFE institutions who are required to complete a placement as part of their tertiary course are eligible to apply.
You’ll need to provide two reference checks and be willing to obtain a Working with Children’s Check (or state equivalent) and a National Police Check.
You don’t need to be studying sport or health, we welcome students from business, communications, law, IT, design and more.
What to expect
Most placements run part-time over four to 12 weeks, depending on your course requirements and team availability. You’ll be paired with a supervisor who’ll guide your work and support your experience.
Student placements are unpaid. They’re designed to meet your course requirements and offer real-world experience.
How to apply
- Search current opportunities at Tennis Australia
- Follow us on LinkedIn for updates and behind-the-scence insights.
Before you apply, make sure the opportunity aligns with your course requirements and interests.
To apply, you’ll be asked to upload your CV and complete an application form. If there’s a suitable match, our team will be in touch to talk through next steps.
Where student placements can lead
Dani
Dani started her career at Tennis through a student placement. Twelve years on, she leads our work with players with a disability.
Jamie
Jamie interned with Tennis Australia’s Data and Insights team, as part of his Swinburne University of Technology placement, and has now secured a permanent role as a Data Analyst.
"Throughout my placement, I had the opportunity to apply skills I had acquired from my Computer Science studies to real-world challenges. I was entrusted with leading projects that made a real impact for both fans of the Australian Open and for those who play at their local club.
I was mentored and supported throughout the placement, allowing me to develop skills you just can’t learn at university. I would absolutely recommend a placement at Tennis Australia. Seeing your work enhance the experience of one of the world’s largest sporting events is incredibly rewarding."
Jamie
Data Analyst
Kara
Kara interned with Tennis SA and now has a permanent role as Tennis SA Tournaments & Competitions Coordinator – North/East.
"Even though I had never been involved in any level of tennis previously, the team at Tennis SA made the environment a safe space and provided many opportunities to explore the different areas within the organisation.
I completed a large portion of my placement in the school’s team which involved creating a fun, positive environment for young students through tennis. I also had the chance to see how Court Services operated at the 2022 City of Playford Tennis International. It was great to see the pathway from grassroots to high performance.
My advice to students looking for a placement is not to be afraid to apply. If you have a willingness to learn, make mistakes and continue to learn from those challenges, opportunities can come from situations where you are outside of your comfort zone.
Kara
Tournements and Competitions Coordinator
Frequently asked questions?
Yes, if you're studying at an Australian university or TAFE and need to complete a placement as part of your course. You don’t need to be studying sport or health, we welcome students from across business, communications, law, IT, design and more.
It depends on your course requirements. First-year students should check with their institution to confirm eligibility before applying.
Complete the online form, upload your CV and tell us a bit about yourself. If there’s a suitable match, our team will be in touch to talk through next steps.
Most placements run part-time over four to 12 weeks, depending on your course requirements and the availability of our teams.
Placements are offered across Tennis Australia and our Member Associations. We aim to match you with a team that aligns with your interests, study area and skills. Placement depends on availability.
Not at all. We welcome students from a broad range of disciplines and backgrounds. Experience in sport can help, but it’s not essential.
Student placements at Tennis Australia are unpaid. Any exceptions will be clearly outlined in the position description.
You’ll be paired with a supervisor who’ll guide your work, help you settle in and ensure your placement is supported and rewarding.
Unfortunately, we don’t currently offer work experience placements for secondary school students.