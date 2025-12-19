Aussie juniors set to score at Australian Open 2026

Fans can see the next generation of Aussie tennis pros in action at Australian Open 2026 after juniors acceptance lists were released this week.

Through to play at Melbourne Park this January is junior world No.35 Tahlia Kokkinis. With four junior titles already under her belt, the 17-year-old has made an impact on the Grand Slam stage, reaching the quarterfinal at Australian Open 2025 as a wildcard, and fourth round at Wimbledon. “When you have a crowd behind you, it's almost an energy boost when you're feeling flat, and that win was also their win.” said Kokkinis at AO 2025. “They really helped me get over the line." The rising star will be one to watch at her home Slam in 2026 after making significant strides in the 2025 season.

Also representing Australia for the girl’s junior division is 16-year-old Renee Alame, who finished the 2025 season ranked junior world No.44. This will be Alame’s third appearance at the Australian Open following on from a successful 2025 season, wherein the Sydneysider scored herself another junior title and represented Australia at the Junior Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Santiago, Chile.

Two from two 🌟🌟



Renee Alame and Tahlia Kokkinis both take down seeds in their first round of the #USOpen junior girls’ singles!#GoAussies pic.twitter.com/LErfTNxToG — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) September 1, 2025

As for the boys, a familiar name strikes a chord. Cruz Hewitt, son of Aussie tennis legend Lleyton Hewitt, will also play at Australian Open 2026. Hewitt was recently awarded the Male Junior Athlete of the Year at the Australian Tennis Awards in December, in recognition of his breakout year. The 16-year-old competed at all four junior Grand Slams in 2025 and claimed match wins at the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

Claiming three junior’s singles titles in 2025 alone, Daniel Jovanonski has been singled out as a rising star in Australian tennis. The Melbournian has already fulfilled his dream of competing at the Australian Open in 2024 and 2025, reaching second round in both years. Looking ahead to 2026, the home Slam may be the chance for the 17-year-old to advance further into the tournament than ever before.

READ: Australian Tennis Awards: Hewitt, Jones lead 2025 honour roll

Australia has a history of producing top-tier junior players, with many going on to enjoy successful pro careers. At Australian Open 2012, Adelaide teenager Luke Saville won his second junior Grand Slam title, an achievement that followed on from his Wimbledon boys’ title in 2011.

At Australian Open 2013, the winning streak for Australia continued at the boy’s junior final. The stadium was a riot of green and gold, with two familiar names in Australian tennis going head-to-head. Then-18-year-old Nick Kyrgios, the world’s top junior player at the time, defeated good friend and compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis in straight sets. He served up an eye-watering 200km/h serve, hinting at the explosive power that was still to come in the years to follow.

More recently, Emerson Jones broke through to the girl’s final at Australian Open 2024, falling short of the title with a defeat to Slovakia’s Renata Jamrichova. Despite the loss, the then-16-year-old went on to improve her WTA ranking and transition to the professional circuit after hitting junior world No.1.

Jones was recently awarded the Female Junior Athlete of the Year at the Australian Tennis Awards for the second year running and is one of the youngest Australians to earn a coveted AO 2026 main draw wildcard after her strong performance on the Pro Tour.