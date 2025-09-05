Clubs, Coaches & Officials

Growing tennis – your way
Tennis grows stronger when passionate people bring it to life. Whether you're running a local club, inspiring players as a coach, ensuring an enjoyable match as an official, introducing the sport in schools or stepping onto the court as a ballkid – your role matters.
Your tennis toolkit
With the right tools in your toolbox you can focus on what matters most, getting more people on court and enjoying tennis. From comprehensive insurance for clubs and coaches, to apps and platforms to simplify your work day, and league organisers checklist – we've got your back.
Grants, scholarships and support
Financial support to deliver better tennis. Enabling more schools, clubs and coaches to deliver amazing tennis experiences means opening doors to new players, building stronger communities and growing the game.