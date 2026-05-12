Jones and Walton awarded Roland Garros 2026 wildcards

Emerson Jones and Adam Walton are set to make their mark on the clay courts of Paris after being awarded wildcards into the main draw of Roland Garros.

Seventeen-year-old Jones, currently ranked a career-high world No.129, has continued her rapid ascent highlighting her status as one of Australia’s brightest young prospects.

She made her Grand Slam main draw debut at the 2025 Australian Open after receiving a wildcard into the women’s singles draw at just 16 years old, where she faced Elena Rybakina in the first round.

Jones built a strong reputation as a junior, reaching junior world No.1 in 2024 to become the first Australian girl to hold the top ranking in more than 25 years. The teenager now earns the opportunity to compete in the main draw at Roland Garros for the first time in her career.

“I’m so excited to have the opportunity to play in the main draw at Roland Garros this year,” said Jones.

“I’ve played the junior event there the past couple of years and been looking forward to coming back and stepping up to the main event.

“I’m so grateful to be awarded the wildcard. I’ll be heading to Paris early to prepare properly and get myself ready for the tournament.”

Fellow Queenslander Adam Walton has enjoyed a breakthrough 12 months on the tour, establishing himself inside the world’s top 100 and cementing his place among Australia’s leading men.

Walton made second round appearances at Roland Garros and the US Open in 2025, adding to his breakthrough Wimbledon campaign the previous year. He also reached his maiden ATP semifinal in Los Cabos and earned the biggest win of his career with a victory over former world No.1 Daniil Medvedev in Cincinnati.

“I’m extremely grateful and thankful for the opportunity to get to compete in another main draw at Roland Garros,” said Walton.

“Being able to win a five-setter in my first round last year gives me confidence going into this year’s event.”

Tahlia Kokkinis has also been awarded a wildcard into qualifying, giving the 17-year-old an opportunity to compete for a place in the main draw.

Kokkinis has emerged as a prominent player on the junior tour, representing Australia at key international events including Orange Bowl, Les Petits As, Eddy Herr and the Junior Billie Jean King Cup, where she helped lead the team to the Finals in 2023.

As she transitions to turning pro, more recently Kokkinis assumed the role of Orange Girl for the Australian Billie Jean King Cup team’s tie against Great Britain, where she was part of the team’s inner sanctum, hit with the players and sat on the bench with her teammates throughout the tie.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to be competing at the French Open," said Kokkinis.

“The ambience will be something that I will cherish forever.”

Jones and Walton bring the Australian contingent in Roland Garros singles to 13, all aiming to make a significant impact at the second Grand Slam of the season. Kokkinis brings the number of Aussies competing in qualifying to 13.

Roland Garros qualifying begins Monday 18 May before main draw action kicks off Sunday 24 May.

Roland Garros will be broadcast in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport.