Event volunteers
Applications now open. Volunteers are the heartbeat of tennis. Join us to create memorable moments and support inclusive, world-class events across Australia.
Events applications
Applications for our 2026 events close on Sunday 19 October.
Search volunteer opportunities at Tennis Australia.
Our volunteers create a welcoming environment for players, fans and each other - and bring the spirit of the Summer of Tennis to life.
- Build sporting and events industry experience.
- Get your event uniform and daily food allowance.
- Connect with an exceptional volunteer crew.
- Give back and help deliver unforgettable moments.
- Enjoy unique perks and lasting match-day memories.
If you volunteered with us last year or have already submitted an expression of interest this year, there is no need to reapply. We will contact you directly with further details.
Meet our volunteers
Libby
"Volunteering fills my cup. I’ve made great friends, helped players behind the scenes and had an incredible time. Just do it.”
Libby
Player Services, Brisbane International
Millan
“Driving players to matches and seeing their smiles as they arrive. That's what I love. You’re helping kick off their summer in the best way.”
Millan
Transport, Hobart International
Apply to volunteer with us
Volunteers make tennis happen, creating memorable moments for fans, players and communities nationwide. Explore roles by state and find an opportunity that matches your skills, interests and availability.
Who we're looking for
We welcome enthusiastic, reliable team players who are keen to learn and contribute. You don’t need tennis experience, just a collaborative mindset and a positive attitude.
Our volunteers are imaginative, humble and strive for excellence. If you’re excited about tennis or just love the idea of being involved in a major event, we want to hear from you.
Application resources
Planning to apply? Learn how roles are selected, what support you'll receive and what it's like to be part of the team.
Frequently asked questions
Volunteers help deliver world-class experiences across customer service, court services, transport, retail and more. Every role makes a difference for fans, players and the event team.
Not at all. You don’t need tennis knowledge or prior experience. Just bring energy, empathy and a team-first attitude. We’ll provide training and support before the event.
Applications open ahead of each Summer of Tennis. You can search event volunteer roles at Tennis Australia and register your interest when opportunities become available.
We’ll guide you from sign-up to match day. Volunteers receive role-specific training, orientation and ongoing support from the Tennis Australia team.
Volunteering isn’t paid, but you’ll receive meals, event uniform and access to unique perks. You’ll also take home plenty of memorable match-day moments.
You can nominate your preferred location and role when you register. We’ll do our best to match you based on availability and event needs.
To keep everyone safe, successful applicants will need a Working with Children Check and National Police Check. These are part of Tennis Australia’s child-safety commitment.
We’re committed to inclusion. If you have accessibility needs, just let us know during registration and we’ll support you throughout the process and event.