Aussie Watch: De Minaur leads Australian charge at Indian Wells

Twelve Australians will be in action at Indian Wells as the Sunshine Swing commences in the Californian desert.

Alex de Minaur and Maya Joint will lead their respective cohorts, with both seeds earning first-round byes.

After reaching the fourth round in his past five campaigns at Indian Wells, De Minaur is searching for his first quarterfinal appearance at the tournament and his third straight Masters 1000 quarterfinal.

Seeded sixth, his highest Indian Wells seeding, he has the opportunity to reach the final eight in California for the first time.

The 27-year-old will face either Sebastian Korda or Francisco Comesana in his first match, both of whom he has a winning record against. Cameron Norrie and Alexander Bublik are the other seeded players in De Minaur’s portion of the draw, with the Australian having beaten the latter in straight sets at this year's Australian Open.

A potential AO quarterfinal rematch against Carlos Alcaraz looms should De Minaur progress to the final eight.

Alexei Popyrin, James Duckworth, Adam Walton all earned direct entry to join him in the men's draw.

Chris O’Connell, Rinky Hijikata and Tristan Schoolkate will also feature in the main draw after they successfully qualified on Wednesday.

O'Connell will face unseeded Hungarian Marton Fucsovics, while Hijikata takes on fellow qualifier Francesco Maestrelli. Schoolkate also meets a fellow qualifier, Croatia's Dino Prizmic.

Popyrin, who returned to the top 50 last week, will hope to build on recent wins in Doha and Dubai. The Australian No.2 opens his campaign against Jenson Brooksby, with 21st seed Frances Tiafoe awaiting the winner.

Meanwhile, James Duckworth could set up an Australian Open rematch of his own against world No.2 Jannik Sinner in the second round should he find a way past Czech qualifier Dalibor Svrcina.

Joint fronts the women’s charge, which also includes Kimberly Birrell, Ajla Tomljanovic, Talia Gibson and Storm Hunter.

After successfully qualifying for the tournament for the first time in 2025, Joint will search for her maiden main-draw victory at Indian Wells when she faces either Romanian Jaqueline Cristian or Indonesian Janice Tjen in the second round.

A win could pit her against world No.1 Aryna Sabalenka in the round of 32 should both players progress.

Birrell and Tomljanovic will hope to ride the highs from their successful week in Austin.

Boasting her highest ranking since June 2025 after reaching the Austin semifinals, Birrell will look to carry her form to her first-round match against world No.71 Oksana Selekhmeteva.

Tomljanovic, who produced a strong quarterfinal run in Austin with wins over Venus Williams and Iva Jovic, will tackle Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse in her opening match.

Should the 32-year-old claim her opening match she would meet Chinese 30th seed Wang Xinyu with the winner to potentially run into No.7 seed Jasmine Paolini in the round of 32.

Gibson and Hunter continued their strong starts to 2026 after qualifying for the women’s singles. Hunter did not drop a set in either of her matches to qualify for her first WTA 1000 singles event since Miami in March 2025.

Gibson will take on American Ann Li first, while Hunter meets Poland's Magdalena Frech.

The main draw commences on Thursday morning AEDT and will be completed on Monday 16 March.

INDIAN WELLS 1000

Aussies in men’s singles: Alex de Minaur (6), Alexei Popyrin (45), James Duckworth (83), Adam Walton (91), Rinky Hijikata (117), Tristan Schoolkate (118), Chris O’Connell (127)

Aussies in women’s singles: Maya Joint (29), Kimberly Birrell (69), Ajla Tomljanovic (85), Talia Gibson (112), Storm Hunter (234)

Aussies in men’s doubles: To be announced

Aussies in women’s doubles: To be announced

Aussies in mixed doubles: To be announced

