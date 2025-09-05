Teams at Tennis
Business Services
Behind every great match is a team keeping things balanced and on track. Finance, Integrity and Procurement form our Business Services team – supporting growth, safeguarding transparency and upholding the values of our sport. They're the steady hand that keeps tennis moving.
Commercial
The Commercial team powers the excitement of tennis – building a strong, dynamic brand, creating memorable fan experiences and driving revenue through media, partnerships, ticketing, food and beverage and retail. From the Australian Open to grassroots participation, they ensure tennis thrives both on and off the court.
Content
Our Content team tells the story of tennis in Australia and around the globe. From PR and corporate communications to social content, government relations and broadcast, they amplify our voice across every channel. Their mission: to connect, inspire and build a reputation as strong as our sport.
Events
Events is where the magic of tennis comes alive for players, fans and partners. This team designs and delivers world-class experiences like the Australian Open, Davis Cup, Billie Jean King Cup and Summer of Tennis. With passion, precision and creativity, they set the standard for world-class sporting events.
Legal
The Legal team is our guardian of trust and integrity. They protect our reputation, manage compliance and ensure everything we do is fair, safe and responsible. From contracts to trademarks, they make sure tennis is built on a strong foundation.
Participation
Participation is all about getting more people on court, more often. Whether through schools, clubs or community, this team designs programs, provides education and business support to make tennis accessible in every corner of Australia. Their mission is simple: make tennis the most played and loved sport in the country.
People
The People team makes sure we have the right people, in the right roles, at the right time. They attract, grow and support talent, while fostering a culture where everyone feels valued and included. Their goal: create an environment where people thrive and do their best work.
Performance
This team champions Australia's top athletes while nurturing the next generation of stars. They provide the support, guidance and high-performance environment players need to succeed at home and on the world stage. Their passion fuels Aussie tennis excellence.
Strategy
The Strategy team keeps us moving forward with clarity and purpose. They shape our long-term vision, align our goals and ensure every part of the organisation is working toward one shared future. Big-picture thinking, real-world impact.
Technology & Digital
Technology & Digital are the backbone of our game, shaping how fans, players and our people experience tennis. From powering world-class events and the digital fan experiences, to supporting players with performance innovation and giving our workforce smarter tools, this team ensures tennis is more dynamic, enabled and connected.
Member Associations
Working hand-in-hand with Member Associations across Australia, we share one vision: "a playful world through tennis for everyone". From schools and clubs to national stages, we partner to grow the game and bring people together through tennis.
We work with Member Associations in every state and territory to grow the game locally and nationally, from schools and clubs to major events. Together, we share the vision to create a playful world through tennis for everyone.