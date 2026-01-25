Double Aussie delight: Gadecki and Peers continue AO mixed doubles defence

Defending Australian Open mixed doubles champions Olivia Gadecki and John Peers are through to the quarterfinals of the 2026 tournament after a solid performance against Laura Siegemund and Edouard Roger-Vasselin.

The Australian wildcards drew on a supportive crowd at Margaret Court Arena to claim a 6-3 3-6 [10-5] victory. In withstanding the pressure as the match extended to a deciding tiebreak, Gadecki and Peers also showed they’re undeterred by their position as defending champions.

“[There’s] definitely no more pressure. It's always great fun to play back home, to get the home crowd energy [with] family [and], friends in the crowd.

“We don't get to do it that often. So anytime we get a chance to do it, it's definitely no added pressure. It's just you enjoy it more. And that's what we play here for. The crowd got going again today, which

was fantastic. It's good fun, really.”

Reigning champs, winning start 🙌



Olivia Gadecki and John Peers begin their title defence with a three-set victory over Siegemund/Roger-Vasselin.#AO26 pic.twitter.com/kKKthmRNAn — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 25, 2026

Fighting through a tough match that went the distance against tricky opponents, Gadecki and Peers were flawless in the match tiebreak.

The highlight came in the first point of the match tiebreak when, in an incredible 27-shot rally, the Australians showed off their defensive skills before Gadecki hit a perfectly placed lob winner.

“Olivia saved me there, I thought I was running too far,” Peers joked on court.

“[But] no, that’s doubles and that’s a lot of fun and we came on the right side of it and then we rattled [through] a few more points after that. But that [point] was incredible and hopefully it made the highlight reel.”

Making a surprise guest appearance at the post-match press conference, Peers’ daughter Ellie asked the pair what their first emotion was after winning the point.

“I was just ecstatic, I would say. You know, we get another chance to go out, I don't know if tomorrow or Tuesday and play another match and in front of the home crowd. To share the court with John is pretty incredible. Yeah, just ecstatic,” Gadecki responded.

“It was good fun seeing you guys up there with a big smile on your face,” Peers senior added.

Holding her own alongside the experienced Peers, who holds 30 doubles titles including a gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Gadecki explained she draws off her partner’s doubles expertise.

“Yeah, he's got so much experience. You know, I try and tap into that any chance I get. But no, he's great, he gives me advice and just tells me to back myself. Yeah, it's really comforting,” she said.

Aussie wildcards Maya Joint and Romios also put on a sublime display to take down Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski and Great Britain’s Luke Johnson in a nailbiter, 6-2 7-6(2) [10-7].

Making their most of their break point opportunities and staying rock solid on serve, Joint and Matthew Romios ran away with the first set before things tightened up in the second.

In another match tiebreak with high-level play on display from all four players, Romios and Joint ran away with it to an appreciative 1573 Arena.

In other notable matches, Storm Hunter and Maya Joint exited in a valiant battle against Anna Danilina and Aleksandra Krunic, with the No.7 seeds claiming a 7-5 7-6(6) victory in the women’s doubles third round.

Wildcards Talia Gibson and Matt Ebden also went down in a match tiebreak, the West Australian duo exiting to fifth seeds Alekdsandra Krunic and Mate Pavic in the mixed doubles.