The 16U Australian Junior Tour comprises more than 250 Tennis Australia endorsed tournaments. These tournaments will be held across the country and can be accessed through our Competitive Play Calendar.
Competing in these tournaments provides junior players with opportunities to gain 16U Australian Junior Tour points throughout the year and the chance to qualify for their State Finals.
Tournament categories
The following events currently in the Competitive Play Calendar will be designated as 16U Australian Junior Tour tournaments – carrying the following points designations available to the winner of these respective tournaments. This is consistent with the naming conventions found within the ATP and WTA tours.
- J500: 500 points
- J250: 250 points
- J125: 125 points
Draw sizes, types and formats
Singles
|J500
|J250
|J125
|Draw Size (max)
|32*
|32*
|32
|Draw Type
|Monrad
Round robin
|Monrad
Round robin
Single elimination
|Monrad
Round robin
Single elimination
|Scoring Format
|BO3
|BO3
BO2
|BO2
BO3
3SS
2SS
*A draw extension can be granted by Tennis Australia if entries marginally exceed the originally advertised draw size and all players are within the recommended UTR Rating.
Doubles
|J500
|J250
|J125
|Draw Size (max)
|16
|16
|32
|Draw Type
|Single elimination
Round robin
Single elimination
Round robin
|Single elimination
Round robin
|Scoring Format
|BO2
|BO2
|BO2
3SS
2SS
Age qualification
Tournaments
A player’s competition age category and eligibility to participate in the Junior Tour will be based on the player’s age as of the last day of the month of the respective tournament.
2025 Finals
Only players born in 2009 and 2010 will be eligible to participate in the 2025 16U State Finals.
Entries and seeding
Entries and seeding into all Tennis Australia endorsed 16U Australian Junior Tour tournaments will be based on a player’s most recently available UTR Rating at the close of entries and/or at the time of seeding.
Points allocation
Junior Tour points will be on offer for 16U age groups at all Tennis Australia endorsed J500, J250 and J125 events.
A player’s best eight results in singles and doubles will count towards the player’s Points Race total.
Singles: Best eight (8) results can be calculated from events contested in the players’ State Finals age category. If applicable, a player can have results from a maximum of three (3) other events outside of the player’s State Finals age category.
Doubles: Best eight (8) results can be calculated from events contested in the player’s State Finals age category. If applicable, a player can have results from a maximum of three (3) other events outside of the player’s State Finals age category.
Example: A player who ages out of 14U into the 16U age category through the year will be permitted to use a maximum of three results from outside their State Finals eligible age category of 16U.
Players eligible for the State Finals will receive J125 points from the 18U Rating & Gender or All Gender Rating tournament types. These points will count to 16U age category in the player’s best eight results calculation.
The following Australian Competitive Play Junior endorsed tournaments do not attract points for the State Finals:
- Australian Junior Tour State Finals
- 11U, 13U & 15U Australian Teams Championships
- Junior Development Series (JDS)
- Community Series (JC).
Qualifying period
The points qualification period for the 2025 16U State Finals will be from 19 October 2024 to 31 August 2025.
Race points publication
The Points Race Leader Board will be published monthly on the eighth day of each month starting on 8 November 2024 unless the eighth day of the month falls on a weekend whereby it will be published the following business day.
2025 State Finals
Draw sizes and acceptance criteria
The 2025 State Finals will be held in each state and territory. For further details about individual tournaments, including draw size, please visit the tournament websites linked below.
Acceptance to State Finals is based on 16U Australian Junior Tour Points.
Final leader boards and acceptances will be confirmed and published on 1 September 2025.
|Dates
|State
|08 – 12 October
03 – 05 October
|2025 J250 NT State Finals
|04 – 06 October
|2025 J250 QLD State Finals
|03 – 06 October
|2025 J250 SA State Finals
20 – 21 September
|2025 J250 TAS State Finals
20 – 23 September
|2025 J250 VIC State Finals
|09 – 12 October
|2025 J250 WA State Finals