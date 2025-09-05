Junior Tour Logo

16U Australian Junior Tour

Compete year-round for 16U Australian Junior Tour points and get the chance to qualify for your State Finals.

Junior Nationals winners holding trophy

About

The 16U Australian Junior Tour comprises more than 250 Tennis Australia endorsed tournaments. These tournaments will be held across the country and can be accessed through our Competitive Play Calendar.

Competing in these tournaments provides junior players with opportunities to gain 16U Australian Junior Tour points throughout the year and the chance to qualify for their State Finals.

Tournament categories 

The following events currently in the Competitive Play Calendar will be designated as 16U Australian Junior Tour tournaments – carrying the following points designations available to the winner of these respective tournaments. This is consistent with the naming conventions found within the ATP and WTA tours.

  • J500: 500 points 
  • J250: 250 points
  • J125: 125 points 

Draw sizes, types and formats 

Singles

 J500J250J125
Draw Size (max)32*32*32
Draw TypeMonrad
Round robin		Monrad
Round robin
Single elimination		Monrad
Round robin
Single elimination
Scoring FormatBO3BO3
BO2		BO2
BO3
3SS
2SS

*A draw extension can be granted by Tennis Australia if entries marginally exceed the originally advertised draw size and all players are within the recommended UTR Rating.

Doubles

 J500J250J125
Draw Size (max)161632
Draw TypeSingle elimination
Round robin

Single elimination

Round robin

Single elimination
Round robin
Scoring FormatBO2BO2BO2
3SS
2SS

Age qualification

Tournaments

A player’s competition age category and eligibility to participate in the Junior Tour will be based on the player’s age as of the last day of the month of the respective tournament.

2025 Finals 

Only players born in 2009 and 2010 will be eligible to participate in the 2025 16U State Finals.

Competitive Play Calendar

Compete your way across Australia. Explore level-based playing opportunities nationwide – from junior series to elite-level tournaments.

Access calendar
Two young female tennis players holding racquets hugging

Entries and seeding

Entries and seeding into all Tennis Australia endorsed 16U Australian Junior Tour tournaments will be based on a player’s most recently available UTR Rating at the close of entries and/or at the time of seeding.

Points allocation 

Junior Tour points will be on offer for 16U age groups at all Tennis Australia endorsed J500, J250 and J125 events.

A player’s best eight results in singles and doubles will count towards the player’s Points Race total. 
 
Singles: Best eight (8) results can be calculated from events contested in the players’ State Finals age category. If applicable, a player can have results from a maximum of three (3) other events outside of the player’s State Finals age category. 
 
Doubles: Best eight (8) results can be calculated from events contested in the player’s State Finals age category. If applicable, a player can have results from a maximum of three (3) other events outside of the player’s State Finals age category.

Example: A player who ages out of 14U into the 16U age category through the year will be permitted to use a maximum of three results from outside their State Finals eligible age category of 16U. 

Players eligible for the State Finals will receive J125 points from the 18U Rating & Gender or All Gender Rating tournament types. These points will count to 16U age category in the player’s best eight results calculation.

The following Australian Competitive Play Junior endorsed tournaments do not attract points for the State Finals: 

  • Australian Junior Tour State Finals
  • 11U, 13U & 15U Australian Teams Championships 
  • Junior Development Series (JDS)
  • Community Series (JC). 

Qualifying period 

The points qualification period for the 2025 16U State Finals will be from 19 October 2024 to 31 August 2025.

Race points publication

The Points Race Leader Board will be published monthly on the eighth day of each month starting on 8 November 2024 unless the eighth day of the month falls on a weekend whereby it will be published the following business day.

Age categoryLeader board (Published 8 May) *
16U
  1. Girls
  2. Boys

*The above leader board is only an indication of how players are tracking after April 2025. Final leader board will be confirmed and published on 1 September 2025.

Competitive Play Calendar

Compete your way across Australia. Explore level-based playing opportunities nationwide – from junior series to elite-level tournaments.

Access calendar
Two young female tennis players holding racquets hugging

2025 State Finals

Draw sizes and acceptance criteria

The 2025 State Finals will be held in each state and territory. For further details about individual tournaments, including draw size, please visit the tournament websites linked below.

Acceptance to State Finals is based on 16U Australian Junior Tour Points. 

Final leader boards and acceptances will be confirmed and published on 1 September 2025.

DatesState
08 – 12 October

2025 J250 ACT & NSW State Finals

03 – 05 October

2025 J250 NT State Finals
04 – 06 October2025 J250 QLD State Finals
03 – 06 October2025 J250 SA State Finals

20 – 21 September

2025 J250 TAS State Finals

20 – 23 September

2025 J250 VIC State Finals
09 – 12 October2025 J250 WA State Finals

Competitive Play Calendar

Compete your way across Australia. Explore level-based playing opportunities nationwide – from junior series to elite-level tournaments.

Access calendar
Two young female tennis players holding racquets hugging