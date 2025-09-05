16U Australian Junior Tour

Junior Tour points will be on offer for 16U age groups at all Tennis Australia endorsed J500, J250 and J125 events.

A player’s best eight results in singles and doubles will count towards the player’s Points Race total.



Singles: Best eight (8) results can be calculated from events contested in the players’ State Finals age category. If applicable, a player can have results from a maximum of three (3) other events outside of the player’s State Finals age category.



Doubles: Best eight (8) results can be calculated from events contested in the player’s State Finals age category. If applicable, a player can have results from a maximum of three (3) other events outside of the player’s State Finals age category.

Example: A player who ages out of 14U into the 16U age category through the year will be permitted to use a maximum of three results from outside their State Finals eligible age category of 16U.

Players eligible for the State Finals will receive J125 points from the 18U Rating & Gender or All Gender Rating tournament types. These points will count to 16U age category in the player’s best eight results calculation.

The following Australian Competitive Play Junior endorsed tournaments do not attract points for the State Finals: