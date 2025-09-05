Court hire and lighting solutions
Upgrade your venue with automated gate access and court lighting solutions that make playing easier, safer and more enjoyable.
Modern solutions for modern courts
Tennis Australia, in partnership with leading suppliers, offers integrated access and lighting technology that works seamlessly with Clubspark to help streamline court hire, from booking to play.
Available systems include:
- Venue Automation System (formerly Book a Court) – supplied by Complete Security Solutions
- Igloohome Padlock – supplied by IOT Locks
- BCS Lighting System – supplied by Barclay Consulting Services.
Why upgrade?
- Less admin, more play
Automated systems reduce the workload on club volunteers and free up valuable time.
- A better player experience
Players can access courts and lighting directly through online bookings – no hassle, no wait.
- Boost revenue and sustainability
Maximise court usage, improve energy efficiency and offer secure, cashless payments.
- Increase participation
Attract more players with a modern, reliable system that makes it easy to play anytime.
- Safer, more secure venues
Give players peace of mind with controlled access and well-lit courts.
Choose the right fit
Each solution offers different features. Consider your venue’s:
- court-hire model
- booking volume and times
- volunteer capacity
- budget and funding options.
Need help choosing? Contact your local Member Association for guidance through the decision process.
Download the flyers below for more information, including cost and FAQs:
To express your interest or for further information
Please contact your state Member Association tennis representative or email [email protected].