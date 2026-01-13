Vukic stuns Tsitsipas as Aussie men thrive in Adelaide

Inspired qualifier Aleksandar Vukic is savouring one of the biggest wins of his late-blooming career after ousting former Australian Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas from the Adelaide International.

Vukic held his nerve and serve when it mattered most to carve out a rousing 7-6(3) 7-6 (5) victory over the Greek superstar to complete a banner day for the home hopes at Memorial Drive,

In a rare match of no service breaks, Vukic was clutch in both tiebreakers to join Rinky Hijikata and hometown hero Thanasi Kokkinakis in the last 16 of the Australian Open tune-up.

The 2025 Australian Davis Cup debutant's reward for taking out the seventh-seeded two-time Grand-Slam runner-up is a clash with fellow qualifier Andrea Vavassori for a place in the quarterfinals.

Earlier, Rinky Hijikata won an all-Australian shootout to earn a date with top seed Alejandro Davidovich-Fokina.

Hijikata struck eight aces and 25 winners to see off wildcard compatriot Tristan Schoolkate 6-4 6-4 in just 79 minutes.

Despite the straight-sets result, Hijikata said he never really enjoyed facing a countryman, especially a higher-ranked one.

Schoolkate is ranked 97th in the world, 18 spots above Hijikata.

"Tristan's had one hell of a year and I'm super pumped to see him starting the year in the top 100 - I've got a bit of catching up (to do) this year," Hijikata said.

"It wasn't the best year for me so I really wanted kind of to start strong in 2026 and put my best foot forward

"So I feel like I've put in a lot of hard work and I'm glad that it's kind of paying off so far."

While Vukic and Hijikata joined Kokkinakis in the second round, Australian wildcard James Duckworth exited in straight sets to eighth-seeded Czech Tomas Machac.