Set up a Competitive Player Profile
The unique profile generated by connecting your Tennis ID and UTR stores your playing history and upcoming match data securely in one place.
Unlock your best game – link your Tennis ID with your Universal Tennis Rating (UTR) under one profile and compete with confidence.
Get started
If you're playing tennis in Australia – whether locally or internationally – you’ll need a Competitive Player Profile (CPP). Your CPP links your Tennis ID and UTR Rating to track your match history, upcoming games, stats and overall performance in one place.
One sign-in, more ways to play
We’re now making it easier for you to access all your stats with one single account. This means you gain access to Match Centre, League Manager and Tournaments without having to sign in separately to each one.
Expect an improved and more secure way to keep track of your play.
Single sign-in: One secure way to access all platforms, including Match Centre, League Manager and Tournaments.
Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA): To keep your information safe, MFA will be set up when you first sign in.
Universal Tennis Ratings (UTR): Your UTR account will be automatically created or linked by clicking ‘Activate my UTR Rating’ on Match Centre or Tournaments website.
Linked child profiles: Child profiles will be linked to their parent/guardian’s account and will no longer require a separate username and password. This will make it simpler and more secure to manage your family’s tennis activities.
Frequently asked questions
Your CPP is your unique profile generated by connecting your Tennis ID and Universal Tennis Rating (UTR). With this connection established, your playing history and upcoming match data will be stored securely, enabling access to advanced analytics.
All players who complete their CPP have access to the below benefits:
UTR Rating.
Endorsed event and League entry.
AO and Summer of Tennis ticket offers.
Discounts and Special offers.
Exclusive events and content.
Players competing in Australia need a CPP to simplify the process of entering endorsed Events and Leagues. So, whether you play for fun at your local club or professionally on the global circuit, your CPP will ensure you receive the best playing experience for your level.
The UTR Rating provides a real-time view of your true skill level. Having a UTR Rating enables you to track your progress, find level-based play, and expand your tennis network to play with people of other ages and genders. UTR Ratings also provide a great benefit and efficiency to your league administrators, helping them with grading and team management.
To complete your CPP, follow the steps outlined on this page by choosing the option that suits you best.
If you don’t have Tennis ID or UTR Rating, follow the instructions under Create profile.
If you only have Tennis ID, follow the instructions under Tennis ID only.
If you only have your UTR Rating, follow the instructions under UTR Rating only.
If you’re unsure whether you already have a CPP or whether your Tennis ID and UTR Rating are linked, follow the instructions under Look up profile.
See more information here
If you have already completed your CPP, you do not need to do anything else. If you are missing match history or potentially have duplicate profiles, you can submit a merge request on Match Centre or the Tournaments website.
We take privacy and the protection of your personal information seriously. When you create an account with us, our collection, storage, use and disclosure of your personal information is set out in the Tennis Australia Privacy Policy and Privacy Statement.
Like many other organisations, we use a variety of service providers in the course of our business, both located in Australia and overseas. We share some personal information with Universal Tennis to enable your accounts to be linked, under appropriate contractual arrangements in place with UTR Sports (previously Universal Tennis) that require it to take safeguards to securely store personal information shared by Tennis Australia.
Providing your birth date ensures that we can match your playing results to you, and that you are eligible for any relevant competitions with age restrictions, guaranteeing you get the best tennis experience for you. We take privacy and the protection of your personal information seriously. When you create an account with us, our collection of your personal information is governed by the Tennis Australia Privacy Policy, available here.
A unique email address is required when activating a player’s UTR Rating to establish individual player profiles and ratings for all players.
Universal Tennis is built around the Profiles – this is the webpage that can show a player’s history, picture, preferences, etc.
Profiles are activated by a user who can customise and manage all aspects of this Profile.
Each player requires their own account at universaltennis.com and their own unique email login, for example, if you’re a family with three tennis-loving kids, each child will need their own account and own email.
Hint: Free email addresses to create accounts can be made at sites such as gmail.com, hotmail.com. Just make sure you remember the details that you use to create the account.
The first step is to make sure you have completed your CPP. Once you have established this, you can submit a merge request on Match Centre or the Tournaments website.
Your child’s profile can be linked to your account and will no longer require a separate username and password. This will make it simpler and more secure to manage your family’s tennis activities.
You can create a new CPP profile under your name and request to link it to your child’s existing account.
All players who register for a CPP receive the same benefits. By establishing a unique Tennis ID, you can ensure all your results are captured in one location and you can access your best tennis experience possible and level-based play.
Tennis ID only
If you have a Tennis ID but don’t yet have a UTR Rating, here’s how to link them up to create your CPP.
Go to Match Centre.
Sign in to your account.
In your Match Centre dashboard, click on the ‘Activate my UTR Rating’ button.
Follow the instructions on screen to link your Tennis ID to your UTR Rating.
Congratulations! You’ve completed your CPP and can either stay on Match Centre or explore the Universal Tennis platform.
UTR Rating only
If you already have a UTR Rating but don’t have a Tennis ID yet, here’s how to create one and connect them for your CPP.
Go to Match Centre.
Register for a new account.
Once your account has been created, you’ll be logged into your Match Centre dashboard.
Click on the ‘Activate my UTR Rating’ button.
Follow the instructions on screen to link your Tennis ID to your UTR Rating.
Congratulations! You’ve completed your CPP and can either stay on Match Centre or explore the Universal Tennis platform.
Look up profile
Unsure whether you have a CPP or if your Tennis ID and UTR Rating are connected? Find out how you can search for your profile easily.
Go to Match Centre.
Register for a new account.
Once your account has been created, you’ll be logged into your Match Centre dashboard.
If you don't see the ‘Activate my UTR Rating’ button in your dashboard, this means you’ve already completed your profile and your UTR Rating is linked.
If you see the ‘Activate my UTR Rating’ button, then click on it and follow the instructions on screen to link your Tennis ID to your UTR Rating.
Congratulations! You’ve completed your CPP and can either stay on Match Centre or explore the Universal Tennis platform.