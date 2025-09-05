Set up a Competitive Player Profile

A unique email address is required when activating a player’s UTR Rating to establish individual player profiles and ratings for all players.

Universal Tennis is built around the Profiles – this is the webpage that can show a player’s history, picture, preferences, etc.

Profiles are activated by a user who can customise and manage all aspects of this Profile.

Each player requires their own account at universaltennis.com and their own unique email login, for example, if you’re a family with three tennis-loving kids, each child will need their own account and own email.

Hint: Free email addresses to create accounts can be made at sites such as gmail.com, hotmail.com. Just make sure you remember the details that you use to create the account.