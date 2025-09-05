Funding
Explore financial support opportunities to upgrade your tennis club through Tennis Australia’s facility funding program and local grants.
National Court Rebate
The National Court Rebate (NCR) is Tennis Australia’s facility funding program assisting affiliated venues, local councils and schools to create positive environments for the long-term success of tennis in Australia.
The NCR covers projects such as:
- developing new courts
- upgrading existing facilities
- building or line-marking complementary courts, such as Hot Shots Tennis, Pickleball or Padel
- integrated gate access technology
- strategy and planning.
Since launching, the program has helped deliver more than 3,500 new or resurfaced courts nationwide – driving significant investment in tennis facilities across Australia.
The NCR remains a powerful catalyst for collaboration between tennis and government partners, supporting the strategic development of accessible, community-focused venues.
Am I eligible for NCR?
If you can answer yes to the following questions, you might be eligible:
- Are you a local council, partner school, or affiliated club, association or centre?
- Is your venue open and accessible to the wider community (not members only)?
- Does your project aim to increase participation at your venue?
- Have you consulted with your state Member Association during the planning phase?
- Are your project outcomes clear and well-defined?
If that sounds like you, get in touch with your Member Association’s Places to Play representative. They’ll guide you through the next steps, including eligibility criteria, timelines and how to apply.
Australian Sports Foundation (ASF)
Looking to raise funds or access grants for your club or program? The Australian Sports Foundation (ASF) is Australia’s leading sports fundraiser and charity backed by the Australian Government since the 1980s.
Why fundraise with ASF?
ASF is the only organisation in Australia with Deductible Gift Recipient (DGR) status for sport, meaning any donation of $2 or more is tax-deductible.
What can you raise funds for?
ASF supports fundraising for a wide range of sport-related needs, including:
- facility and ground upgrades
- sporting equipment
- coaching and training costs
- travel expenses
- participation or development programs
- athlete welfare and support.
Grants through ASF
Thanks to generous donors and partners, ASF also delivers grant programs that support clubs, schools and community groups in areas such as:
- getting kids active
- supporting women in sport
- improving access and inclusion in community sport.
Local
Your local council could also be a great source of support for your next project. Councils offer a variety of grants and in-kind assistance to help not-for-profit groups deliver initiatives that benefit the community’s health and wellbeing.
Most councils have a dedicated grants team, and, in some cases, grant officers assigned to specific areas to help guide applications.
If you're planning a project, get in touch with your local council’s grants officer. They can provide valuable advice on available funding, eligibility and how to make a strong application.