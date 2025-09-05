The National Court Rebate (NCR) is Tennis Australia’s facility funding program assisting affiliated venues, local councils and schools to create positive environments for the long-term success of tennis in Australia.

The NCR covers projects such as:

developing new courts

upgrading existing facilities

building or line-marking complementary courts, such as Hot Shots Tennis, Pickleball or Padel

integrated gate access technology

strategy and planning.

Since launching, the program has helped deliver more than 3,500 new or resurfaced courts nationwide – driving significant investment in tennis facilities across Australia.

The NCR remains a powerful catalyst for collaboration between tennis and government partners, supporting the strategic development of accessible, community-focused venues.