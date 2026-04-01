Emerson Jones named in Australian Billie Jean King Cup squad

Former world No.1 junior Emerson Jones could become one of the youngest players in history to represent Australia in a Billie Jean King Cup tie after being called up for their upcoming Qualifier against Great Britain in Melbourne on 10–11 April.

The 17-year-old replaces Maya Joint in the squad, who is currently rehabilitating a back injury.

Jones, a Gold Coast local, became the first Australian in 25 years to secure the No.1 ranking on the junior ITF World Tennis Tour in 2024 – the first since Jelena Dokic in 1998.

She now joins a star-studded Culture Amp Australian Billie Jean King Cup team, featuring the in-form 21-year-old and world No.56 Talia Gibson, Kimberly Birrell, Storm Hunter and Ellen Perez.

Jones said being selected in the BJK Cup team for the first time is extremely special.

“To get my number – most girls dream of that. It’s going to be a great experience and really fun," she said. "They’re all really great girls in the team and I look up to them a lot. I’m excited to train with them and just be in the team with them.”

Eight-time Grand Slam champion and Australian team captain Sam Stosur said she is thrilled to have Jones in the team for the first time.

“Emerson has been able to test herself against some of the best players in the world at the Australian Open and other big tournaments already this year. This opportunity will certainly make her an even better player and is another step in her very young career," she said.

“I have no doubt this will be the first of many times that she represents Australia – she’s going to love it.”

Jones began her tennis journey at just four years of age, progressing through the Tennis Australia grassroots and development pathways. Following a stint at the National Tennis Academy in 2023, she reached the junior girls’ Australian Open and Wimbledon finals in 2024. She was also awarded the Junior Athlete of the Year Award at the 2023 and 2024 Newcombe Medal.

This week, she secured a career-high No.136 WTA singles ranking and is knocking on the door of the world’s top 100.

Australia and Great Britain will compete in a best-of-five-rubber format, consisting of four singles matches and one doubles match. Each match is played as the best-of-three sets. The winner of the tie will advance to the eight-nation Finals, scheduled for September in China.

Melbourne will host a BJK Cup tie for the first time in 15 years. With no AFL matches in Melbourne during the clash, families and people of all ages will have the opportunity to experience an affordable and exciting weekend of world-class tennis at John Cain Arena.

Tickets are now on sale via Ticketek with adult tickets from $23 and two-day adult ticket packages from $34.70. Kids 12/u go free across both days.

About the Billie Jean King Cup

The Billie Jean King Cup was first was founded in 1963 and is the world’s premier women’s team tennis competition. It is also the world’s largest annual international team competition in all women's sport, with a record 148 nations participating this year.

Formerly known as the Federation Cup (1963-1995) and Fed Cup (1995-2020), the tournament was officially renamed in 2020 after Billie Jean King – one of the most influential figures in sport history.

Fast facts

Australia is one of four nations to have competed in the BJK Cup competition every year since it began.

Australia sits third on the all-time champions list with 7 wins, only behind Czechia (11) and United States (18).

Evonne Goolagong Cawley, Dianne Balestrat and Janet Young last led Australia to Fed Cup victory in 1974.

In 2025, Australia lost their Qualifiers tie 2–1 to Kazakhstan. However, they rebounded with a 2–0 Play-off win over Brazil to secure a place back in the 2026 Qualifiers against Great Britain.

Melbourne last hosted a BJK Cup tie in April 2011, with Ukraine defeating Australia 3-2.

Australia last played Great Britain in a BJK Cup tie in the 2022 Qualifiers, winning 2-1 following a tie-deciding doubles rubber.

Australia is currently ranked the No.12 nation in Billie Jean King Cup rankings.

Australia has finished runners-up twice in recent years, in 2019 and 2022.

For more information about the Billie Jean King Cup visit here.