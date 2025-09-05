For the first time in 15 years, the Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge will return to Melbourne this April, with Australia’s No.1 woman Maya Joint to lead the team.

Headlining a blockbuster clash, the Culture Amp Australian Billie Jean King Cup team will take on Great Britain in the upcoming qualifying tie at John Cain Arena from Friday 10 to Saturday 11 April.

Australia’s newest tennis star Talia Gibson – who rose to the top 70 following a breakout run to the Indian Wells quarterfinals as a qualifier – joins world No.31 Joint and former world No.1 doubles player Storm Hunter.

World No.77 Kimberly Birrell and world No.22 doubles specialist Ellen Perez round out a powerful Culture Amp Australian Billie Jean King Cup squad.

The winner of the tie will advance to the eight-nation Finals, scheduled for September in China.

With no AFL matches in Melbourne at this time, the BJK Cup brings families an affordable and exciting weekend of world-class tennis at Melbourne Park.

The two nations will compete in a best-of-five-rubber format, consisting of four singles matches and one doubles match. Each match is played as best of three sets.

Tickets are now on sale via Ticketek with adult tickets from $23 and two-day adult ticket packages from $34.70. Kids 12&U go free across both days. For more information or to book, click here.

For more information about the Billie Jean King Cup visit here.

Fast facts