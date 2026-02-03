Pickleball champions crowned at Australian Open

Team Hardware has been crowned champion of the AO Pickleball Slam 2026, capping off three days of world-class pickleball action at Melbourne Park.

Held from 30 January to 1 February, the second edition of the AO Pickleball Slam transformed ANZ Arena into a high-energy hub of fast-paced competition, with players from across the globe competing for a share of more than $100,000 in prize money.

Team Hardware – featuring Harrison Brown (AUS), Andie Dikosavljevic (AUS), Phuc Huynh (VIE) and Nicola Schoeman (AUS) claimed the trophy after a strong performance throughout the tournament.

In the final, Team Hardware faced Team Hosier in a series of singles and doubles match-ups against Ryler DeHeart (USA), Sofia Sewing (USA), Emelia Schmidt (AUS) and Zac Grabovic, who stepped in for Kyle Stoker (AUS) following injury.

Finals day was further elevated by the Pickleball Celebrity Smash, which headlined Sunday’s schedule and drew strong crowds to Court 16. Well-known faces including Marty Fox, Joey Scandizzo, Peter Rayias, Emma Shanahan and Ben Cox, Jacqui Felgate, Zac Nunns, Shelby Bates and Bluezone duo Elle Ray and James Tzanoudakis all picked up a paddle, adding entertainment and star power to the day.

Tennis Australia’s Head of Game Expansion Callum Beale said Tennis Australia continues to provide an unrivalled platform for the sport.

“The AO Pickleball Slam showcased some of the world’s leading pickleball talent at Melbourne Park, competing on an iconic stage during AO finals weekend,” Beale said.

“At the same time we are building momentum beyond the professional ranks by supporting clubs, coaches and communities to try pickleball, encouraging more Aussies to pick up a racquet.”

The AO Pickleball Slam forms part of a broader summer of pickleball activity across the country, alongside events such as AO By the River in Brisbane and AO By the Harbour in Sydney, as Tennis Australia continues to grow participation and visibility for the sport nationwide.