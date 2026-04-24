Young talent emerges at the Australian Claycourt Championships

From 14-19 April, 128 of the country’s best juniors arrived in Lyneham, Canberra, to compete at the 2026 Australian Claycourt Championships.

Four champions ultimately emerged to join the event’s impressive honour roll.

Queensland’s Seung Yeon Sen secured the 14/u girls title, while Ayush Salunkhe from Victoria was victorious in the 14/u boys. In the 12/u category, South Australia’s Sadie Gillard and Queensland’s Thoma Bogatyrev hoisted the girls’ and boys’ trophies, respectively.

With roots going back 32 years, the Juniors Championship has proven to be a significant stepping stone in an Aussie player’s career.

Just take a close look at the list of names engraved on the championship trophy; you’ll glimpse familiar household names including Ash Barty, Luke Saville and Marc Polmans, all who began their prolific careers by competing in junior events such as the Australian Claycourt Championships.

The tournament launches the Australian Juniors Champions 2026 calendar. The calendar consists of the claycourt competition, a grasscourt tournament, and the Alex de Minaur Junior Tour Finals, played on hard courts.

Championships on the three different surfaces are designed by Tennis Australia to boost player development pathways, while the world-class courts at the Canberra venue give juniors a valuable opportunity to compete on championship-quality clay. Meanwhile, off-court coaching is available to the juniors, with words of encouragement or real-time direction to aid them in their style of play.

The Australian Claycourt Championships also spotlights emerging Australian talent.

Tournament Director Mark Pead said: "The level of competition continues to rise each year, and it’s been great to see players embrace the challenge of claycourt tennis."

No matter the result, all players were buoyed by the fact that they earned the chance to compete at this national event, where only the top 32 juniors in the country from each category (12/u girls and boys, and 14/u girls and boys) qualify.

Just like the stars who came before them, from Barty, Saville and Polmans, to Li Tu and Alex de Minaur, this tournament might just be used as a springboard into a long and prosperous career.