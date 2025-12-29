De Minaur revved and ready to start 2026 on home soil

The nation’s top player and world No.7 Alex de Minaur is finalising his preparation for the 2026 season, starting with United Cup from 2 January.

After a career-best 2025 season in which he claimed his 10th career title, secured a tour-leading 43 hard-court wins, and qualified for the prestigious ATP Finals where he advanced to the semifinals for the first time, De Minaur took a well-deserved break.

“For me to bring my best tennis, ultimately I need to be able to switch off when I’m off the court,” said De Minaur. “As soon as I leave the site, I try to switch off. I try to go for nice dinners, get a coffee, go for a wander, that’s my way of making sure I don’t burn out by the end of the year.

“For me, that’s going to help me make sure that once I step on court, I’m all ready to go.”

Now that he has had time off to regroup and recharge, all focus has once again shifted to tennis. While De Minaur’s 2025 season was highlighted by his trademark speed and unwavering focus, next year will see the 26-year-old forge new skills to add to his arsenal.

“I’ve played some very close matches over the years,” he said. "You’ve got to work on your game, find new weapons, for me it’s finding different ways to hurt these players right, so trying to be ready to take more risks and be a little bit more of a disruptor.”

To accompany his lightening speed, De Minaur has been fostering strength to help power his play. “Ultimately [I’ve been] trying to get bigger and stronger and just keep on improving,” he said.

“I think over the years, I’ve gained a little bit of weight which has definitely helped me. I mean, there’s no substitute for hard work.”

The United Cup will see De Minaur team up with top Australian woman Maya Joint in Sydney to represent Australia against Czechia and Norway.

This year was Joint’s first full season on the WTA tour, and in just two years she has soared from world No.730 to No.32. “Over the last year I was able to watch her unbelievable rise in the rankings,” said De Minaur. “She’s a great person; she’s playing some incredible tennis. I’m excited to share the court with her.”

Adding to De Minaur’s excitement of donning the green and gold on 3 and 6 January is the chance to play in front of local supporters. “The Australian fans are passionate; they love their sport,” he said. “[They are] the best fans in the world and ultimately for myself and any Aussies competing, there’s nothing you want to do more than play well at home in front of our fans.”

The United Cup will be held from 2-11 January and will kickstart the ATP and WTA Tour 2026 calendar. This will be Team Australia’s fourth United Cup appearance since the event’s inauguration in 2023, with De Minaur proudly spearheading the Aussie contingent on home soil.

“Obviously I’m super excited to be back here, starting the year off at home playing in front of my fans,” he said.