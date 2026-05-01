Rising Aussies: Christopher Manton

Christopher Manton is a talented junior, aspiring to one day reach the heights of his idol Roger Federer.

The 14-year-old is currently representing Australia at the ITF World Junior Teams Boys' Asia/Oceania Final Qualifying in Kuching, Malaysia. Manton, alongside Novak Palombo and Sebastian Lavorato, did not drop a set as the team topped their group with an undefeated record.

The Victorian last year collected silverware at national level, helping his state to the 13/u Sproule Stephens Trophy at the Australian Teams Championships in June. He also teamed with Palombo to win the 14/u boys’ doubles title at the De Minaur Junior Tour Finals in November.

> READ: Champions declared at Australian Teams Championships

In our series profiling Australia’s most promising junior players, Manton details another overseas opportunity he received, as well as what he enjoys about playing tennis.

Tennis.com.au: How did you get into tennis?

Manton: My dad wanted to hit with me once, so we went out and had a hit and I really enjoyed it, so I wanted to continue.

How old were you when you started playing?

I was about three years old.

Who is your favourite player and why?

I really like Roger Federer. I like his attitude on the court and he always tries hard.

What do you enjoy most about tennis?

Probably the environment, having a competitive environment and playing with a lot of friends.

What is the best piece of advice that you have received on the court?

When you’re winning, don’t let them come back. You’ve got to keep focused.

What is your favourite tennis memory?

When I went to Europe (for the European Tour) with a bunch of friends to play. It was very memorable because of all the fun moments we had. Three kids from Australia went to two different countries – Netherlands and Ireland – and we played three tournaments there. We also played a bit of padel and table tennis and that was also quite memorable.

What’s your long-term tennis goal?

I want to become a professional player.

More in this series

> Novak Palombo

> Ami Dalla Pozza

> Ethan Domingo

> Nahla Salley