France to host Australia for Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs

Australia will travel to France in November for the Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs.

The green-and-gold squad are aiming to return to the Qualifiers stage in the competition in 2027 when they face the French team the week of 16 November.

It is the first meeting between the two nations since the 2019 final, which France won in a deciding doubles rubber to seal a 3-2 win at RAC Arena in Perth.

Match-ups between Australia and France in the Billie Jean King Cup competition have been relatively rare.

Prior to the 2019 final, the last time they clashed was in 2000 – back when the competition was named Fed Cup – and before that was all the way back in 1971.

The two teams have met seven times overall, with Australia leading the series 5-2.

Interestingly, this will be the first time Australia has faced France on French soil in the event’s 63-year history.

Several of the previous ties took place on neutral ground, in the days of the competition when leading nations gathered in one location and competed for the cup across the course of a week.

Australia finds itself at this stage of the 2026 Billie Jean King Cup after losing 3-1 to Great Britain at John Cain Arena in the Qualifiers round earlier this month.

France, meanwhile, emerged as Australia’s next opponent after coming through the Europe/Africa Zone I competition at the same time in Portugal.

Having topped its pool in the round-robin stage, France then lost its first promotional play-off against Hungary, yet beat Serbia to snatch the third and final promotional place in the Play-offs.

In last November’s Play-offs, Australia overcame Brazil and Portugal – ties staged at Hobart’s Domain Tennis Centre – to reach the 2026 qualifiers.

Despite the subsequent loss to Great Britain, Emerson Jones made a winning debut as she continues her impressive transition from the junior ranks to the women’s game.

Team selections for Australia’s Play-off against France will be announced closer to the tie.