Aussie Weekly Wrap: Hunter rides high in Austin

Twelve months after making her return from a ruptured Achilles in Austin, Storm Hunter emerged as the women’s doubles champion of the WTA 250 event.

Hunter, with top-10 player Taylor Townsend, was dominant throughout the week, racing to the title without conceding a set.

The 31-year-old earned the ninth WTA doubles title of her career and her first since winning Wuhan with Katerina Siniakova last October.

Hunter’s triumph will see her move to her highest doubles ranking since returning from injury, improving to world No.21. She also became Australia’s highest-ranked women’s doubles player.

This week’s most outstanding performers include:

Kimberly Birrell: After a strong showing in Dubai last week, Birrell continued her form with her second WTA semifinal appearance this season in Austin. She also reached the doubles quarterfinals alongside American Caty Mcnally.

Matthew Romios: The Victorian advanced to his first career ATP doubles final in Santiago, teaming up with Uruguayan Ariel Behar. They fell to Brazilians Orlando Luz and Rafael Matos.

Ajla Tomljanovic: The 32-year-old progressed to the quarterfinals of the WTA 250 tournament in Austin, recording two huge victories. Tomljanovic defeated Venus Williams in the first round to become the second player to hold an undefeated record against both Williams sisters, before she upset top-20 player Iva Jovic.

Olivia Gadecki: For the first time since her Australian Open mixed doubles triumph with John Peers in January, Gadecki tasted doubles success. This time, the 23-year-old paired with Anastasia Tikhonova to win the ITF W75 crown in Trnava, Slovakia.

Enzo Aguiard: Ranked outside of the top 1000, the 23-year-old won his first career ITF title in Burnie, defeating the top two seeds en route, including Li Tu in the final.

Lizette Cabrera: The Queenslander claimed her first title of the season, dropping just one set on her way to the ITF W35 tournament in Burnie.

Ethan Cook and Tai Sach: The duo did not drop a set en route to the Burnie International men’s doubles title. The No.3 seeds prevailed against the Japanese team of Keisuke Saitoh and Taiyo Yamanaka 6-3 6-2 in the final.

Gabriella Da Silva-Fick and Tenika Mcgiffin: The pair secured the Burnie International women’s doubles title this week, defeating top seeds Monique Barry and Alexandra Osborne 6-4 6-3 in the final.

Jacob Bradshaw: It was another successful week for Bradshaw in Sharm El-Sheikh, where he reached the semifinals of the M15 event. It marked the third straight week he advanced to the quarterfinals or further in the Egyptian city.

Jizelle Sibai: The 16-year-old won her first junior doubles title in three years at an ITF J200 crown in Nonthaburi, Thailand with Felitsata Dorofeeva-Rybas.

Taylor Burke: She claimed her second junior doubles crown in Kingston, Jamaica, winning a J30 title with Armenian Alexandra Korneeva.

