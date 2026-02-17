Doha: Popyrin sets up clash with Sinner

It was a clinical start in Doha for Alexei Popyrin as he cruised to a straight-sets victory over local wildcard Mubarak Shannan Zayid in the opening round of the Qatar Open.

The Australian No.2 needed just 59 minutes to secure his first win of the season, advancing to the second round of the ATP 500 event for the second time with a commanding 6-0 6-2 scoreline.

Despite blustery conditions, Popyrin was unfazed on serve as he won 85 per cent of first-serve points and held easily in every service game to control the match from start to finish.

The win sets up a clash with world No.2 Jannik Sinner in the round of 16 after the Italian asserted himself against Tomas Machac 6-1 6-4 for his first win since the Australian Open.

Sinner has faced Popyrin on two occasions, with the pair splitting their head-to-head. The Australian's win came at the 2021 Madrid Masters, while Sinner claimed their most recent meeting at last year's US Open.

Popyrin's other second-round appearance in Doha came in 2024, where he reached the semifinals for a career-best run.

First win of the year 🎉@AlexeiPopyrin99 is off the mark in 2026 with a 6-0 6-2 win over Zayid!#QatarExxonMobilOpen pic.twitter.com/pY7EPyZyKo — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February 16, 2026

Across the gulf in Dubai, Daria Kasatkina continued her resurgent Middle East swing with a strong first-round performance against world No.52 Laura Siegemund.

The 2018 finalist raced away to a 6-2 6-3 win, securing her place in the second round of back-to-back WTA 1000 events after making the third round in Doha last week.

Kasatkina will have the challenge of facing last year's champion, good friend Mirra Andreeva next up.

She joins fellow Aussie Kimberly Birrell in the final 32, who is set to face Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina for a spot in the third round.

At the ATP 250 event in Delray Beach, Rinky Hijikata has exited in the opening round after a successful qualifying campaign, falling to eighth seed Frances Tiafoe 6-4 6-4.

Save over 60% off a 12-month subscription and have access to the ATP, WTA, Australian Pro Tour & Junior Nationals with beIN SPORTS.